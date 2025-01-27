Warriors may need to make all too familiar rotation call on exciting rookie center

It was 12 months ago where the Golden State Warriors were in the midst of unearthing an exciting rookie center, with Trayce Jackson-Davis displaying the sort of athletic two-way ability the franchise desperately needed to complement veteran center Kevon Looney.

After fans had been calling for Jackson-Davis to enter the starting lineup during the second-half of the season, Steve Kerr eventually made the bold move to start the rookie center over the final 11 games of the season.

Golden State went 9-2 during that period, with Jackson-Davis having started 36 of the 44 games since. However, Kerr could now be facing a sense of deja vu with another rookie center who has shot to prominence over the last week.

Should Quinten Post be starting for the Warriors?

Just like Jackson-Davis was last season, Quinten Post is a 24-year-old rookie who's come in with extensive college experience. Just like Jackson-Davis 12 months ago, it's taken a while for Post to receive a significant rotation opportunity. He's certainly taking it with both hands though, something Jackson-Davis also did last season to the point where a starting role was almost inevitable.

That's where the similarities might end because there's a significant contrast between the two young big men. While Jackson-Davis continues to struggle with a limited offensive game, Post is bringing a whole new element to the Warriors as a seven-foot shooting center.

Post may have only been a regular member of the rotation for three games, but many fans have already seen enough and believe the Boston College product needs to seize Jackson-Davis' spot in the starting lineup.

The Warriors starting center should be… — Blue Man Hoop (@BlueManHoop) January 27, 2025

Despite Post's inexperience at the NBA level, Steve Kerr has already publicly stated that he holds trust in Golden State's newest phenom and has backed up those words with action over the last two games.

Post played 42 total minutes against the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers, while Looney played 29 and Jackson-Davis 24 as Kerr searches for more offense. How soon is too soon then that Post becomes a starter, particularly if the Warriors fail to acquire another option like Nikola Vucevic before the trade deadline?

Draymond Green's return may only intensify calls for Post to join the starting lineup, with that pair theoretically a nice combination of offense and defense that should work well together. It would be a bold call for Kerr to elevate a rookie big into the starting group, but it may be one the Warriors need to make and even more so if their mediocre season shows no sign of turning around.