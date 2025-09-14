Warriors may require stunning Jonathan Kuminga call if latest concerns ring true

The Golden State Warriors are managing a delicate situation with Jonathan Kuminga right now, yet there still remains a strong likelihood that the former seventh overall pick will end the free agency stalemate by returning to the franchise.

That won't necessarily put an end to the potential Kuminga drama though, particularly if the young forward takes control of his own destiny by accepting the $7.9 million qualifying offer rather than signing a more lucrative (but also more team friendly) deal.

Warriors veterans concerned over Jonathan Kuminga buy-in

Having Kuminga back on the qualifying offer will undoubtedly bring a level of awkwardness that could simmer waiting to erupt. Speaking during Friday's episode of NBA Today, ESPN's Anthony Slater detailed the concern of some veteran Golden State players in terms of how motivated Kuminga will be entering the season.

"I think they're wondering about Jonathan Kuminga's buy-in if he comes back on the qualifying offer, and their curiosity is can this thing get done where Jonathan Kuminga can come back and be a part of this team really without an agenda trying to push forward?"

Some of the latest on the Jonathan Kuminga front as Warriors’ training camp draws closer pic.twitter.com/QMke3DBdDp — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 12, 2025

If Kuminga's on the qualifying offer and set to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason, it's only natural that he'll be looking to boost his value and showcase himself to prospective teams rather than necessarily be focused solely on winning.

Given that would misalign with a veteran Golden State team hellbent on trying to win another championship, it's not difficult to imagine potential issues arising. Therefore the Warriors should probably have a plan in place if things go awry and those concerns do come to fruition, and perhaps that includes once again removing Kuminga from the rotation or more stunningly having him away from the team altogether.

The prospect of that should be enough for Kuminga to buy-in -- how can he showcase himself and build his value if he's not actually playing? That provides Golden State with some leverage and is perhaps why the 22-year-old is yet to sign the qualifying offer, with NBA insider Jake Fischer reporting on the Stein Line on Friday that "Kuminga's preference at this stage would be hashing out a longer deal that both parties can live with."

Getting a resolution on Kuminga's situation will provide some short-term relief to Warrior fans and allow the franchise to move onto their subsequent signings, but there will still remain some anxiety on just how this plays out until we actually see the talented forward back on the court.