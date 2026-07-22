Warriors may target former lottery pick amid LeBron James pursuit

The Golden State Warriors have their eyes focused squarely on LeBron James in free agency, but they could also have some interest in former lottery pick Mario Hezonja.

While the Warriors weren't specifically mentioned by Marc Stein in a report on Tuesday, the long-time NBA insider did mention that teams pursuing James are also said to have interest in Hezonja who's preparing for a return to the league after over five years playing overseas.

Warriors may have interest in Mario Hezonja amid LeBron pursuit

Golden State continue to be strongly linked to James alongside the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers, though the latter doesn't have multiple roster spots to currently make moves beyond signing the 41-year-old.

Hezonja was originally the fifth overall pick of the Orlando Magic in 2015, but lasted only five seasons across stints with the Magic, New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers. His best season was his third and final year with the Magic where the Croatian made 30 starts and averaged 9.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals while shooting 44.2% from the floor.

Latest on former No. 5 overall pick Mario Hezonja per league sources:



🏀 Hezonja indeed expected to rejoin the NBA for the first time since 2019-20.



🏀 Multiple NBA teams have shown interest in the Real Madrid forward.



🏀 List said to include teams also pursuing LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/le0tCT8FYi — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 22, 2026

Hezonja has some history against James when he famously blocked the superstar forward's game-winning attempt at Madison Square Garden back in March 2019. Hezonja had 17 points, eight rebounds, two steals and that game-winning block in a starting role, while James had 33 points and eight assists for the Lakers in a one-point defeat.

It's not inconceivable to think the Warriors could have interest in Hezonja on top of their current James pursuit, particularly given they've still got four open roster spots and have a need for wing depth while Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody remain injured on the sidelines.

Mario Hezonja could return and become a bonafide NBA rotation player

While Hezonja failed to deliver on his talent during his first NBA stint, his multiple years in Europe may have allowed the now 31-year-old to refine his game and build the kind of experience that could make him a valuable rotation player back in the league.

Hezonja shot just 31.9% from 3-point range across his first five years in the NBA, but has shot a more respectable 36.4% from deep across his career in the EuroLeague. He averaged 13.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists in the EuroLeague last season, and 17.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in Real Madrid's domestic competition.

James remains the primary focus for the Warriors as his free agency drags on, but clearly Hezonja is a player to also monitor regardless of whether the four-time MVP ultimately signs in the Bay Area.