Warriors' Michael Porter Jr. trade would require one overlooked sacrifice

Michael Porter Jr. has once again resurfaced as a possible trade target for the Golden State Warriors this offseason, with reports of the franchise's strong interest in the Brooklyn Nets forward before the mid-season deadline.

The only true avenue to acquiring Porter that nets the Warriors an upgrade is if Draymond Green opts into his player option, but the franchise legend wouldn't be the only sacrifice the franchise needs to make given Moses Moody would also have to be part of the deal.

Moses Moody would be overlooked sacrifice in Michael Porter Jr. trade

Moody doesn't particularly figure much into Golden State's plans for next season, having suffered a gruesome patella tendon injury in late March that threatens to sideline him for much, if not all of next campaign.

Yet that doesn't mean relinquishing Moody should be overlooked in a Porter trade, with his $12.5 million salary almost assuredly required in addition to Green, and draft capital as well, if the Warriors want a shot at the smooth 6'10" scorer.

If there's one silver lining to be taken from Moody's injury, it's the fact he's still only 24-years-old and should theoretically have a decade of good basketball in him once he returns. It might be different if this was a veteran on the wrong side of 30, but this is still a player very much on the improve.

It's also worth noting how much Golden State have invested in Moody, having taken him with the last pick of the lottery in 2021. They've now spent five years developing the 6'5 wing, and he's the third-longest continuous tenured player at the Warriors behind Stephen Curry and Green.

Moses Moody enjoyed career-best season before devastating injury

That development was starting to come to fruition as Moody gradually progressed each season, culminating in become a consistent starter for Steve Kerr. He averaged career-highs in points (12.1), rebounds (3.3), assists (1.6), steals (1.0) and 3-point percentage (40.1%) this season, proving the only Warrior player to shoot in excess of 40% from deep on more than 30 total attempts.

Given he's coming off a career-best season but holds little value given as he remains in the early stages of rehabilitation, you'd argue this would be the absolute worst time to trade Moody who still has another year left on his deal in 2027-28.

Perhaps the Warriors still conclude that Porter is enough of an upgrade if Green opts in and the deal becomes financially viable, but Moody's loss would likely mean more than what fans outside the organization would first believe.