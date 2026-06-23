Warriors' midseason trade will finally be completed at NBA Draft

Jonathan Kuminga's move to the Atlanta Hawks headlined the Golden State Warriors' activity at the mid-season trade deadline, but they quickly followed that with another minor deal that will be competed at the upcoming NBA draft.

The Warriors moved Trayce Jackson-Davis to the Toronto Raptors immediately after the Kuminga trade, acquiring a second-round pick that's now landed as the 54th selection to be utilized on Wednesday.

Trayce Jackson-Davis trade will be finalized at NBA Draft

The pick actually comes from the Los Angeles Lakers and has a long-winded story that dates back nearly six years. The Lakers traded their 2026 second-round pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 2020 deal that ironically included three former Warrior players -- JaVale McGee, Jordan Bell and Alfonso McKinnie.

It then went into the hands of the Miami Heat in a 2023 trade, before landing at the Raptors last February in the five-team deal centred around none other than Jimmy Butler's move to Golden State.

The Warriors could easily trade the pick again before or during the draft, having made multiple moves with their second-round pick last year which ultimately resulted in coming away with Alex Toohey (52) and Will Richard (56).

Getting anything for Jackson-Davis was a good piece of business from Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office, such was the diminishing value of the 6'9" big man following a strong start to his NBA career.

Golden State's injury concerns meant that Jackson-Davis would have ironically played more with them had he not been traded, having averaged just five minutes in 17 games for the Raptors after the deal, while only playing four minutes of garbage time during their first-round playoff series.

Warriors trying to continue recent second-round success

The Warriors have had some success with recent picks late in the second-round, starting with Jackson-Davis as the 57th selection of the 2023 draft. Things may not have panned out in the long run, but a player taken that late starting 53 games in their first two seasons is still a positive outcome.

The same could be said for Quinten Post who may still remain with Golden State as a restricted free agent this offseason, while the franchise has Richard on an incredibly team-friendly contract for a further three years.

The Warriors will hoping for similar success this time around, though what they do with the 11th overall pick on Tuesday will undoubtedly draw the biggest headlines and the majority of attention moving forward.