Warriors might grant Jonathan Kuminga his wish after key Jimmy Butler update

Jonathan Kuminga has been the third man off the bench for Steve Kerr over the first two preseason games, but his limited role could be all about to change as the Golden State Warriors prepare to face the Los Angeles Lakers again on Sunday.

Kerr announced on Friday that Jimmy Butler will miss Sunday's game due to personal reasons, potentially allowing for Kuminga to gain much more opportunity as he looks to build a more consistent role entering the regular season.

Jonathan Kuminga set for more opportunity over rest of preseason

In credit to Kuminga, he has made a concerted effort of trying to showcase the elements that the coaching staff have asked of him over the first two games. He's been a willing passer (perhaps too much so) in tallying more assists (six) than made field-goals (three), while he also leads the Warriors in rebounding and has produced a pair of highlight blocks on the defensive end.

Kuminga is certainly playing within himself to fit into the Warrior mould. While that's admirable, it's also taking away from what he does best -- being a dynamic scorer whose size and athleticism makes him a force at the rim.

The final few preseason games could grant the 23-year-old the opportunity to showcase his offensive talents once again. Not only could he gain a starting role as a direct replacement for Butler on Sunday, but he'll also have a far greater share of the offense with the 6x All-Star on the sidelines.

Warriors practiced again Friday at Chase Center. Speaking afterward, head coach Steve Kerr said Jimmy Butler (personal) won’t play Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers. Stephen Curry/Draymond Green/Al Horford expected to miss one of the next two preseason games as well. — Sam Gordon (@BySamGordon) October 10, 2025

We saw what Kuminga can do during the second-round of the playoffs after Stephen Curry was sidelined by a hamstring injury, having led the Warriors in scoring over the final four games at over 24 points on over 55% shooting from the floor.

This might be his opportunity to demonstrate more of that, particularly when Curry and Draymond Green are also likely to rest one of next week's games against the Portland Trail Blazers and L.A. Clippers.

The hope would be that Kuminga can start finding a greater balance between his own scoring and fitting into the Golden State system, particularly when there's going to be times this season where his individual shot-making will be important.

The Warriors and Kuminga haven't given up hope of a long-term future together following this summer's free agency saga, but that won't stop his performances from being heavily scrutinized particularly given the likelihood of becoming a trade candidate once eligible on January 15.