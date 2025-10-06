Warriors might have already answered their biggest question after one preseason game

While it's easy to overreact to one preseason game, particularly against a team missing their three best players, it's also difficult to walk away from Sunday night without thinking that Moses Moody is a certain starting-caliber player for the Golden State Warriors.

There was plenty of positives for the Warriors in a 111-103 over the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center, but Moody might have been the biggest as the young wing knocked down five threes and had a team-high 19 points in less than 15 minutes.

Moses Moody might have already answered a big question for Steve Kerr

The starting shooting guard spot has been a huge source of debate among fans, especially over the last week as Golden State's final roster finally came together. Much of that debate centers around Moody and Brandin Podziemski, but both youngsters started on Sunday as Kerr opened with the same small-ball lineup that had been so effective after the All-Star break last season.

Moody lost his starting role late in the season after a drop in form and shooting numbers, largely stemming from a thumb injury that he had to play through. Having fully recovered from offseason surgery on that, the 23-year-old wasted no time in pushing his case for a permanent starting role again.

After the Lakers scored seven points in the first 40 seconds of the game, Moody got the Warriors started after smartly attacking a closeout in the corner before driving to the rim for a two-hand slam.

It was Moody's confident 3-point shooting that was the biggest highlight though, with the former 14th overall pick going 5-of-7 from beyond the arc before exiting the game in the third-quarter.

Moses drains his third triple of the first half 🔥 pic.twitter.com/o1qbCw9QpI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 6, 2025

Moody's point-of-attack defense was also notable at times, having finished with 19 points and a steal on 7-of-9 shooting from the floor while also leading Golden State in plus-minus (+21). His hot 3-point shooting was infectious through the first three quarters for Golden State, especially early in the second-half as the hosts dropped 24 points in just over five minutes to break the game open.

Stephen Curry looked in mid-season form during the first-half, going 3-of-5 from downtown to finish with 14 points in 15 minutes. Pat Spencer (12) and Buddy Hield (11) also got to double figures off the bench as the Warriors shot 17-of-43 (39.5%) from 3-point range despite scoring just nine total points in the final period.

Al Horford demonstrated the immense impact he's set to make with Golden State in an impressive first-half, while Jonathan Kuminga put a controversial offseason behind him with a controlled performance that saw him tally five points, six rebounds and four assists in 15 minutes.

The Warriors will have a couple of days off before hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in their second preseason game at Chase Center on Wednesday.