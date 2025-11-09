Warriors might have fallen into free agency luck with failed All-Star signing

The Golden State Warriors still want to see more impact from Al Horford as their major free agency acquisition during the offseason, but they may have fallen into some luck in missing out on another multi-time All-Star in the summer.

According to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points in July, the Warriors tried to sign Bradley Beal to a minimum contract before he ultimately joined the pacific rival L.A. Clippers on a two-year, $11 million deal.

Warriors might have got lucky missing out on Bradley Beal

While Golden State have had their own struggles in losing five of the their last six games, it's been an even rougher start for the Clippers who are 3-5 following their blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.

Beal had a horror return to Phoenix after his highly publicized departure during the offseason, recording just five points, one rebound and one assist on a woeful 2-of-14 shooting from the floor and 1-of-5 from 3-point range.

The Clippers, playing without Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, were outscored by 23 in Beal's less than 20 minutes. It takes his season averages to 7.4 points, 1.0 rebound and 1.4 assists, having shot 35.9% from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range.

The Warriors certainly have an in issue with their backcourt right now, having failed to find a consistent option for Stephen Curry in recent seasons. Brandin Podziemski hasn't taken the leap that many had hoped for so far this season, while Moses Moody was stalled by a calf injury in preseason and has been feast-or-famine upon his return.

Even with those struggles though, it doesn't appear like Beal would have been the answer. It looks like Golden State may have been fortunate not to land the 3x All-Star, even if they were never really in the hunt given they couldn't offer the same financially as the Clippers -- unless they were willing to bypass Horford which was never going to happen.

Perhaps Beal will get it together and maybe he could have added something to a Warrior offense that currently ranks bottom half of the league, but this is also a player that hasn't shown the ability to play winning basketball in some years.

For now the Warriors will have to hope to get more consistent production from the likes of Podziemski and Moody, while hoping that De'Anthony Melton can provide something upon his return from an ACL injury.