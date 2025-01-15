The Warriors might just have a hidden gem they refuse to utilize

While the Golden State Warriors suffered one of their worst losses of the season in Toronto on Monday, rookie center Quinten Post was busy delivering one of his best performances in the G League.

Despite playing seven exciting minutes in Friday's loss to the Indiana Pacers, Post was sent back to the G League where he led the Santa Cruz Warriors to a 115-113 victory over the Valley Suns at Mullett Arena.

The Warriors may have a hidden gem in Quinten Post

Post started with the first bucket of the game and made his first three just a few possessions later, continuing his dominance throughout to finish with an equal game-high 30 points on 11-of-20 shooting from the floor and 4-of-9 from 3-point range.

The 52nd overall pick had 13 points in a pivotal third-quarter that Santa Cruz won 39-17 after finishing the first-half down by 14. Post also recorded 11 rebounds, two assists and was a game-high +13 in the two-point win.

It's Post's third game of at least 29 points in the last four G League games, suggesting that the 24-year-old is becoming a dominant force and frankly too good for that level as he continues to put up big numbers.

30 PTS 💥 11 REB 💥 11/20 FG



Given Golden State's offensive issues and the intrigue of having a shooting big man available on the roster, many fans were surprised that Post was sent to the G League rather than heading to Toronto to continue the team's four-game road-trip.

As the offensive woes continued in Toronto with the Warriors only just scraping past 100 points against the league's 27th-ranked defense, the decision not to have Post available became only more baffling for many fans.

There are huge concerns on Post, particularly in regard to his slow-footedness and subsequent defensive issues. But at what stage do we consider that this season is quickly getting away from Golden State, and that something different has to emerge in order to turn it around?

Post is unlikely to be the player that does turn it around, but having a stretch five who can force the opposing big man out of the paint is certainly a significantly different look to what they otherwise have with Trayce Jackson-Davis and Kevon Looney.

The Warriors could well have a late second-round gem on their hands with a very specific and desperately needed skillset, so how much longer will Post need to deliver these types of G League performances before getting some run with the main squad?