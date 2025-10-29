Warriors might have to sacrifice beloved veteran for next trade move

Not everyone is rolling for the Golden State Warriors despite their impressive 4-1 start to the season, with Buddy Hield struggling to recapture the sort of form that made him a beloved and heroic figure during last season's playoff run.

Hield is on what can almost be labelled as a $9.2 million expiring contract this season, making him a growing candidate to be moved if the Warriors want to find a mid-season trade to further strengthen their championship credentials.

Warriors might have to sacrifice Buddy Hield in a mid-season upgrade

Hield played less than 11 minutes in Tuesday night's 98-79 win over the L.A. Clippers, and is now averaging only 17.1 minutes per game after seeing 22.7 minutes last regular season which rose to 27.3 during the playoffs.

The 32-year-old's form is becoming an early problem to start the season, but perhaps more so for himself than the team. Golden State have found a way to lessen their reliance on Hield, either by playing bigger or by utilizing a combination of Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody and even rookie guard Will Richard.

Hield's more limited role is already less than ideal for him, let alone the fact that the Warriors will soon integrate De'Anthony Melton once he returns from a long-term knee injury, along with Seth Curry likely at some point next month.

All these factors suggest that Hield could become expendable, particularly if Jonathan Kuminga continues to play at the type of level that removes him from trade conversations leading up to the deadline. Golden State will also be hard-pressed to move on from Moses Moody, while the veteran trio of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green will obviously be off-limits.

That leaves Hield as really the only piece that's both making more than $3 million, while also not being part of a top seven in the rotation that might be eight given Post will be at least a part-time starter, and nine if Melton can return anywhere near his best.

If the Warriors believe they can use Hield's contract and draft capital to acquire a player making a similar or less salary, then it might be in their best interest to explore a move that could be just the missing piece to a championship.

Hield certainly still brings plenty from a vibe and locker room standpoint, particularly in relation to his notable relationship with Jimmy Butler. Yet in parting ways with the likes of Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney in the last 18 months, the Warriors clearly aren't scared to scared to make bold calls if required.