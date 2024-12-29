Warriors might have to wait till last minute to execute blockbuster trade

After an impressive 12-3 start to the season, the Golden State Warriors have now slipped back to 10th in the NBA's Western Conference despite Saturday's important 109-105 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

With the Warriors in free-fall having lost 12 of their last 16 games, many are calling for more imminent changes after the front office traded for Dennis Schroder from the Brooklyn Nets two weeks ago.

The Warriors might have to wait to pull off a blockbuster trade

But for those who are desperate for Golden State to make a significant move, you may want to exercise some patience until much closer to the February 6 deadline where the franchise will have more flexibility.

That's because the recently acquired Schroder isn't eligible to be traded until February 5, by which point his salary could be crucial in a deal as outlined by NBA insider Jake Fischer in a report for Bleacher Report on Friday.

"Dennis Schroder would almost assuredly be part of another big Golden State move, and ultimately his $12.5 million salary is going to be a key piece in any outgoing deal to go get a $48 million player like Jimmy Butler," Fischer said.

Schroder is actually making $13 million on his expiring contract which was a perfect match for the Warriors to deal De'Anthony Melton after his season-ending injury. Only three Golden State players make more than that this season -- Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green. Of that trio, Curry obviously won't be traded (and is ineligible anyway) while Green is highly unlikely to be dealt.

Schroder's start in a Golden State uniform has been less than ideal despite starting in all six appearances and playing over 26 minutes per game. After averaging over 18 points and six assists with the Nets, the 31-year-old is currently putting up 8.7 points and 4.0 assists on 28.6% shooting from the floor and 16.7% from 3-point range with the Warriors.

The German did have some big plays on Saturday against the Suns, making a layup in the final minutes before a huge three that gave Golden State in the final 90 seconds. Schroder's defense was also a highlight down the stretch, having also made two free throws in the final 20 seconds to ensure victory.

Golden State are expected to make another move before the deadline, but any deal for a $40+ million player will have to wait given it will likely need to include Schroder along with Wiggins and additional salary/assets.

Alternatively, the Warriors could make an imminent trade for player making around $20 million by using the expiring salaries of Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney and some combination of Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield.