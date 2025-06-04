Warriors have missed their huge Kevin Durant wish if latest reports ring true

The Golden State Warriors wanted to reunite with Kevin Durant prior to February's mid-season trade deadline, only for the 2x Finals MVP to essentially block a deal between the Phoenix Suns and his former team.

Now Durant is back on the trade market and likely to find a new team sooner rather than later, but the Warriors may have missed their opportunity to once again pair the 36-year-old with fellow all-time great Stephen Curry.

The Suns asking price for Kevin Durant has become clearer

The good news is that Kelly Iko of The Athletic has reported that the Suns have "gradually lowered" their asking price for Durant. Had the Warriors completed a deal before the mid-season deadline -- at a point where they were desperate for a second star -- then they would have likely had to give up Andrew Wiggins along with a host of assets like Jonathan Kuminga and multiple first-round picks. Instead, Durant's rejection turned Golden State's focus to Jimmy Butler who came at less of a cost but who still delivered incredible impact over the final months of the season.

The bad news is that even if the Warriors wanted to pursue a Durant reunion again, it's going to be much tougher to pull off even with a lower asking price. Iko reports that Phoenix has a desire to recoup some of their own draft capital in a Durant deal, placing the Houston Rockets in a great position given they own the Suns first-round pick this year (10th overall), their pick in 2027, and have the right to swap in 2029.

Sure, Golden State could still theoretically complete a multi-team trade that lands them Durant and returns Phoenix their own picks, but why would Houston -- as a direct conference rival and who just lost to the Warriors in the playoffs -- want to help them out in a deal?

The Suns were ready to complete a Durant deal with the Warriors in February, but it appears their incentives have now changed to a point where a reunion is highly unlikely. The only sign of optimism is that the 15x All-Star is entering an expiring contract, giving him significant power in directing where he would like to go.

There is no indication that Golden State want to pursue a Durant deal again, but their heavy interest just months ago suggests it could still be a possibility. Durant's $54.7 million deal for next season means the Warriors would have to build a trade around Butler or veteran forward Draymond Green in order to match salaries.