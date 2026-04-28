Warriors expecting mixed outcomes from key duo in free agency decisions

The Golden State Warriors offseason could be shaped by decisions outside their control, with two key veteran players likely to give the franchise mixed outcomes on their respective contract options.

Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton were the team's two big free agency acquisitions last offseason, signing two-year contracts with the Warriors that included player options on the second season.

Warriors expecting mixed outcomes with Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton

Speaking to Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, an anonymous league executive detailed the likelihood that Melton will opt out of his contract to chase more money in free agency after making a succesful return from his torn ACL injury this season.

“If it is a money thing, De’Anthony Melton will opt out and is probably going to do that anyway because he can get that money ($3.5 million) pretty much anywhere," the executive told Deveney.

While it seems a fait accompli that Melton does opt out, that doesn't necessarily guarantee his departure from the Warriors. Depending on what happens with Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis, Golden State could open up the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception (approximately $15.1 million) which they could then use some (or all of) on bringing back Melton.

No one would begrudge Melton from opting out as a 27-year-old still looking to make big money in the league, but Horford's priorities as a 39-year-old are much different and make it far more likely that he'll opt into his $6 million deal.

The exec did suggest that Horford could opt out and sign elsewhere if he doesn't believe in Golden State's chances of being a contender next season, but acknowledged that the 39-year-old is "probably in his best situation where he is.”

Al Horford decision will have ripple effects through Warriors organization

Melton's departure would be disappointing and the Warriors will be doing cartwheels if the 6'2" guard surprisingly opted into his player option, but they do have a myriad of guard/wing depth on the roster in the form of Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Will Richard, Gary Payton II etc.

There's far more uncertainty with Golden State's center rotation, making Horford's decision slightly more important in comparison. His future could dictate what the Warriors do with young big men Quinten Post and Charles Bassey, while the front office may have to target alternative center options if either he or Kristaps Porzingis depart the franchise in free agency.

Horford enjoyed a strong second-half of the season individually outside a calf injury that saw him miss 14-straight games, but Melton's form and impact waned while playing through a thumb injury and dealing with increased offensive responsibility without Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.