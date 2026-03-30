Warriors mock draft pick just shocked the basketball world

There's a strong chance we're seeing a future Golden State Warriors player still participating in March Madness, including potentially Braylon Mullins who is the talk of the basketball world right now after his extraordinary game-winner against the Duke Blue Devils on Sunday.

Down two with less than 10 seconds remaining, UConn's pressure forced a steal and left Mullins with an all-or-nothing deep 3-pointer that he shockingly nailed to send his team to the Final Four.

Braylon Mullins is a potential lottery pick for the Warriors

To make it even more incredible, Mullins had missed his first four 3-pointers of the game, eventually finishing with 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the floor in 26 minutes during the breath-taking 73-72 victory.

While not his best game, Mullins' clutch shot is sure to only elevate his draft prospects, with the 6'6" wing already viewed as a lottery pick and potential player for the Warriors if they wind up with the 11th overall pick as current lottery odds would suggest.

One of the most unbelievable moments you will EVER see. 😱#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/EcZ8IrWoYa — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 29, 2026

Bleacher Report draft guru Jonathan Wasserman has Golden State taking Mullins 11th overall in his most recent mock draft, believing his skillset will seamlessly translate to the NBA.

"Braylon Mullins' usage and shots vary game-to-game as an off-ball scorer, so NBA teams won't put much stock into the production or statistics. He's a top-20 pick based on eye test, archetype, fit and the translatability tied to his positional size, spot-up and movement shooting, shotmaking diversity and defensive competitiveness," Wasserman wrote.

Mullins has averaged 12.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steal in 30 games with the Huskies this season, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 33.2% from 3-point range. As Wasserman alludes to, take those numbers with a grain of salt to some degree.

Warriors looking to repeat recent fortune if they land 11th pick

If the Warriors do end up with the 11th pick, it will be the 10th time in history they've done so. They'll be hoping to repeat their most recent fortune with the selection, having taken future hall of famer, 5x All-Star and 4x NBA champion Klay Thompson with that pick in 2011.

There's some shades of Thompson in Mullins' game, particularly when it comes to size, position and two-way potential, while the 3-point range was quite evidently on show when it mattered most in the final seconds of Sunday's game.

For now Mullins will be hoping his heroics can eventually culminate in an NCAA championship, but he's worth following for Warriors fans as we draw closer to the lottery and eventually the draft.