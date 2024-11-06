Warriors monumental rise in power rankings is about to face first real threat
With a distinct lack of star power alongside Stephen Curry, many believed the Golden State Warriors would again hover around the middle of the pack as a Play-In Tournament team in the deep Western Conference.
Yet what we've seen so far has far exceeded expectation, with the Warriors 6-1 through seven games while holding the league second-best defense, fourth-best offense and best net rating overall.
The Warriors have risen enormously in NBA power rankings
Golden State's form has been reflected in recent NBA power rankings through the first two weeks of the season. ESPN has the Warriors as the fifth-best team in the league right now (up from 11th previously), while NBA.com also has them fifth (up from 13th).
Currently on a four-game winning-streak, Golden State's depth has come to the fore to cover a three-game absence from superstar guard Stephen Curry, a two-game absence from 2022 All-Star Andrew Wiggins, and the ongoing absence of offseason acquisition De'Anthony Melton.
But if there's one thing that will cause people to hesitate on the Warriors, it's the level of opponents they've faced so far. Of the six games they've won, only one has come against a team that's top 20 in net rating -- the Houston Rockets are seventh.
Four of Golden State's six wins have come against the three worst teams in the league by net rating -- the Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz. Their season-opening victory came against the Portland Trail Blazers who are ranked 21st in net rating.
Much more will be known about the Warriors and their candidacy as an elite team over the next week, starting with a matchup against the reigning champion Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Wednesday. From there they'll finish their current five-game road-trip against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder.
It's the hardest possible three-game schedule any team could possibly face. The Celtics, Thunder and Cavaliers are the top three teams in both ESPN and NBA.com's power rankings, with the teams a combined 22-1 to start the season.
Golden State's chances in Boston have been improved by the fact All-Star Jaylen Brown will miss another game due to a hip flexor strain, while starting center Kristaps Porzingis remains out to start the season.
Even still, a win over the reigning champions on their home floor would be a statement-making one for the Warriors, and strengthen their validity as a top five team in the league as the power rankings would suggest.