Warriors' most surprising contributors are forcing a difficult offseason decision

If you told a Golden State Warriors fan at the start of the season that, by season's end, both LJ Cryer and Nate Williams would be playing valuable minutes for the team, they would certainly have looked at you quizzically.

And yet with both Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry having missed extensive time this season, Steve Kerr has needed to dig as deep into the Warriors' roster as he's ever gone. Most games, Golden State has simply been trying to scrape together enough minutes to remain competitive.

But in the midst of the turmoil, both Cryer and Williams have established themselves as at least somewhat valuable contributors down the stretch. Cryer has totaled 277 minutes across 17 games, while Williams has totaled 192 across 12.

While both players present entirely different skill-sets, both have made important offensive contributions to a team desperately in need of a little extra juice on that end.

As the Warriors approach the offseason, they'll have to seriously think about bringing both players back on two-way contracts. It could create a difficult scenario as Pat Spencer yet again enters restricted free agency.

LJ Cryer and Nate Williams are making their case for new contracts

Out of the two players, Cryer certainly has the stronger case to be brought back next season. If you exclude his brief appearances back in January, he's averaging 19.1 minutes per game, and he's making the most of his run. He's averaging 9.6 points while shooting 38.8% from 3-point range in that span.

At just 6'1", there will inevitably be defensive problems when Cryer's on the court. But he's shown a striking willingness to stay in his rotations and keep his feet moving, which allows him to at least be a neutral presence at times on the defensive end. What he truly provides is an elite spot-up shooting presence off the bench— a potentially invaluable resource.

Williams' value mostly comes through his size and scoring acumen, which is rather limited considering his athletic profile. He's averaging 7.2 points, two rebounds, and 0.8 assists while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc.

If it comes down to Williams and Spencer (who will enter free agency again this offseason), the Warriors would probably like to bring Spencer back on a two-way. But Spencer has been highly inconsistent since his minutes have been increased, and there's been times where Kerr has reduced his role in response.

Williams provides more size and offensive upside than Spencer does, while Cryer's shooting will likely be enough to keep him on the roster.

As much as Spencer has become a beloved member of the team over the past couple of seasons, Golden State will have a difficult decision to make as they attempt to build their roster for 2026-27.