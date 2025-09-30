Warriors most surprising free agency move is already abundantly clear

If there's one thing the Golden State Warriors seemingly don't need to round out their roster, it's another shooting guard to add to what is already an abundance of back court options.

The Warriors now have 10 players on their roster following confirmation of Al Horford's arrival on Sunday, with a sense of expectation on what the roster will look like once Jonathan Kuminga's free agency is settled. That includes the long-awaited addition of De'Anthony Melton, the re-signing of Gary Payton II, and the surprise acquisition of Stephen Curry's younger brother Seth.

Warriors signing Seth Curry is easily their biggest free agency surprise

Golden State have been linked to the younger Curry from early in the free agency period, so it's not a total shock that he'll occupy one of the final roster spots. Yet based on the presence of his older brother, Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield, Melton and Payton, there's still a surprise that the Warriors have chosen this path.

That view was outlined by insider Tim Kawakami on the latest episode of the Warriors Plus Minus podcast, having previously believed there would only be one spot between Curry and Payton on the roster.

“I'm a little surprised," Kawakami said. “He's not going to defend anybody. But I guess as your, what, your fifth guard, there's worse, right? If he's Damion Lee, and I hate to put him in that category... I'm surprised by Seth. I thought it was Seth or GPII (Gary Payton II). That's the way I had kind of posed the question to people and they didn't disagree with me."

The Warriors will now have an abundance of guards -- and specifically shooting guards -- on their roster entering the season, making it difficult to see where Curry fits into the rotation if at all. Is this simply a feel-good story of the Curry brothers reuniting, or can Seth actually play a vital role on a team that ranked only 16th in 3-point percentage last season?

While his role did diminish on a lowly Charlotte Hornets team over the past two years, Curry did shoot a career-high 45.6% from 3-point range last season. That's sure to be valuable to the Warriors at some point this season, but it remains to be seen how consistently and if the 35-year-old can work his way above others in the pecking order.

For now it remains the most perplexing move of Golden State's offseason, with a big watch on training camp and preseason to determine how much Curry still has left in the tank at this point of his career.