Warriors' most tradeable asset is one they simply can't move on from

As the Golden State Warriors fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games, it became immediately clear that major changes need to be made to the roster in order for this team to contend within the duration of Stephen Curry's career. However, the most tradeable asset on their roster, Draymond Green, is so integral to the makeup of the team that moving on from him would be unimaginable.

At the same time that the Warriors must face the reality that their aging core might not be sufficient to contend for another championship, they must also consider what each of their veterans has brought to the franchise, rendering any decision-making extremely difficult this offseason.

Draymond Green is the heartbeat of the Warriors' dynasty

A four-time NBA champion, Green has been the defensive quarterback and, at times, offensive negotiator of Golden State's dominance over the last decade. Through 13 seasons with the franchise, he has averaged 8.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists, finishing in the top five in Defensive Player of the Year voting four times.

Despite his antics and intensity at times having soured his relationship with the referees and fans of other teams in the league, those same qualities are what have cemented him as one of the best and most underrated players of this generation.

This playoff run alone is a perfect encapsulation of this fact. In just 11 games, Green was assessed five technical fouls, two shy of the threshold for a one-game suspension. At the same time, however, it was his defensive prowess against players like Alperen Sengun and Rudy Gobert that allowed the Warriors to make any run at all.

As a veteran, defensive-minded player, Green would be an attractive trade candidate for many teams as a player who could immediately elevate a contender with his intensity and willingness to perform in all situations or mentor a younger team that needs to be taught winning habits.

Yet, as the Warriors unfortunately learned with the departure of Klay Thompson, another key piece of the dynasty, appearances matter, and to trade Curry's long-time running mate in the waning years of his career would be another blemish on the franchise.

While the viability of a trio of Curry, Green and Jimmy Butler is now in question, especially regarding their durability for a long playoff run, the team must try to build around their veteran core as best they can, giving the players who have sacrificed so much for the franchise one more shot at a title.