Warriors must avoid Celtics big man at all costs after scary playoff illness

With Steve Kerr having already declared that he doesn't want Draymond Green starting at center next season, the Golden State Warriors are likely to be in the market for a new big man this summer.

One player who's previously fit the bill as an ideal option for the Warriors is Kristaps Porzingis, with the Latvian's combination of 3-point shooting and shot-blocking a perfect theoretical fit next to Green in the front court.

As the Boston Celtics face financial and roster complexities in the wake of their playoff elimination at the hands of the New York Knicks, Porzingis may actually become a realistic trade target this offseason in order for the franchise to shave salary.

Kristaps Porzingis' latest health worry will make him hard to trade for

If you could guarantee Porzingis playing 65+ games and remaining healthy, he'd be an excellent option for Golden State in their search for a starting center. Unfortunately his injury history makes it far too difficult, and his latest illness scare in the playoffs only underlines that fact.

Porzingis became a complete non-factor for the Celtics in their 4-2 loss to the Knicks, having dealt with a mystery illness that saw him average just 15.2 minutes in the series after 28.8 per game during the regular season.

As a result, the former third overall pick averaged only 4.2 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 24% from the floor and 22.2% from beyond the arc as the reigning champions' season came to a disastrous end.

Porzingis averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks during the regular season -- numbers and impact that would blend beautifully for the Warriors who need size, shooting and a trusted third scoring option behind Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.

Yet the 29-year-old only appeared in 42 games, having played 57 in his first year with the Celtics that resulted in a championship. Porzingis has now played more than 60 games just once in the last eight years, something that's going to turn off potential suitors as he prepares to make $30.7 million on the final year of his contract.

An overwhelmingly talented team like Boston could cover for Porzingis' health issues and absences, but Golden State and most others aren't in a position where they can treat him more as a luxury rather than a necessity.

In a loaded Western Conference that's only about to get tougher, the Warriors need all their key players available for the majority of the season, making Porzingis far too risky a trade option regardless of how well it may fit on paper.