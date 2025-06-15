Warriors must avoid crippling Draymond Green contract mistake at all costs

While the Golden State Warriors will be focused on more pressing short-term issues this offseason, they'll also have a potential decision to make on the longer term future of veteran forward Draymond Green.

Green has a $25.9 million deal for 2025-26 and a $27.7 million player option for the following year, making the 35-year-old extension eligible this offseason. According to ESPN's Bobby Marks in his offseason guide, Green can "tack on an additional two years ($36.3 and $39.2 million, respectively) to his existing contract."

The Warriors can't afford to take a risk with a Draymond Green extension

Despite finishing third in Defensive Player of the Year this season, there's no chance that Golden State will offer Green the numbers that Marks notes above. Even with player salaries going up around the league, there's little hope of Green seeing any raise on his current contract.

In fact, offering Green any form of extension could cripple the Warriors going forward. Even if the number is closer to $20 million per season, there's no telling where the 4x champion may be in 12 months from now, let alone any longer.

Green did remain relatively healthy in appearing in 80 of Golden State's 94 combined regular season and playoff games this year, but he did show signs of wear and tear during the postseason that raises some concerns and should prevent the franchise from even contemplating an extension this offseason.

Green's assist and rebound numbers significantly dipped in the playoffs, while his turnovers per game actually jumped slightly. It was his inability to effectively guard Julius Randle in the second-round that was most concerning, with the Minnesota Timberwolves forward averaging 25.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists in his team's 4-1 series victory.

Steve Kerr's propensity to push Green into heavy small-ball minutes could accelerate his physical decline, but that's not the only reason why an extension shouldn't take place this offseason.

Green's current deal lines up with that of Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler -- pushing him beyond that star duo is pointless when the Warriors are clearly focused on this next two-year period after trading for Butler in February.

The Warriors also face a conundrum with Jonathan Kuminga this offseason, though there's a growing likelihood that the former seventh overall pick will re-sign as a restricted free agent.

If Kuminga does remain with Golden State heading into next season, then Green's role and playing time could see a dip given the pair's positional overlap. Perhaps the 4x All-Star may actually move back to a permanent bench role at some point, which would significantly impact his next contract whether it be with the Warriors or elsewhere.

Green is a franchise legend who will hopefully remain beyond his current contract and retire as a Warrior, but extending him in the next few months just creates needless risk when they can afford to wait and gather more data next season.