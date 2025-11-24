Warriors must avoid tantalizing trade for 3x All-Star at absolutely all costs

The Golden State Warriors always seem to have some interest whenever an All-Star level player becomes available on the trade market, but when it comes to Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis, the franchise should absolutely be steering clear of a mid-season move.

Sabonis could certainly be a tantalizing and realistic target for the Warriors if they're simply looking to add another big name to their roster, yet the combination of spacing concerns, defense and contract means there's far too many limitations for it to be truly worth considering.

Warriors must avoid a trade for Domantas Sabonis at all costs

Sabonis has been limited to just 11 games amid Sacramento's disastrous 4-13 start, with the franchise likely to make significant mid-season moves that includes making their starting center available.

We know the Kings were the team most interested in Jonathan Kuminga during his restricted free agency in the offseason, meaning the Warriors could put together a package for Sabonis as Evan Sidery of Forbes outlined on Sunday.

The Kings and Warriors, who had dialogue around Jonathan Kuminga, are widely expected to pick up talks again ahead of the deadline around a bigger framework.



Golden State can build a compelling package around Kuminga, Moses Moody, Buddy Hield for Domantas Sabonis and Keon Ellis. pic.twitter.com/vBs92nMsJx — Evan Sidery (@esidery) November 23, 2025

Sabonis would certainly fill some of Golden State's concerns, but he'd also open up quite a few that makes this potential trade package -- and the two years, $95 million left on his deal -- not overly worth it.

How does a starting front court of Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and Sabonis work from a spacing standpoint? The answer is not well from a theoretical perspective, even if the high IQ nature of all three players could reduce some of the complete lack of shooting among the trio.

While a strong rebounder, Sabonis is viewed as a defensive liability which doesn't particularly fit Golden State's ethos. It's not just them either, with one Western Conference executive suggesting to NBA insider Jake Fischer that Sabonis' market could be limited due to these issues.

"It's tough to pay a center that much who doesn't protect the rim and doesn't shoot threes — no matter how great of an offensive hub he can be," the executive said.

Perhaps the Warriors could talk themselves into it given there was also an awkward projected fit when Butler joined the franchise, but he also had a proven record of twice leading the Miami Heat to the Finals in a way Sabonis has never been able to deliver with the Kings or previously at the Indiana Pacers.

Even if Keon Ellis is involved as Sidery suggests, the Warriors should be aiming for a far higher trade return if they're going to be giving up not only Kuminga, but also Moses Moody as well.