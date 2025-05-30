Warriors must avoid trade for overpaid $90 million All-Star at all costs

The Golden State Warriors are on the search for an upgrade at center this offseason, having acknowledged the need for Draymond Green to return to his customary power-forward role.

Having already been linked to a number of center options since their season came to an end, the Warriors could now look at a more expensive option that may become available from a former Finals rival.

The Cleveland Cavaliers were all-conquering in the Eastern Conference during the regular season, but their second-round meltdown against the Indiana Pacers has risen speculation on the futures of Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen.

The Warriors must avoid trading for Jarrett Allen

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com recently told the Wine and Gold Talk podcast that the team could be open to considering dealing Garland or Allen after losing 4-1 to the Pacers.

“I have been getting the sense that the Cavs would be more willing to entertain and at least consider possibilities for Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland than they have in the past," Fedor said.

Allen could theoretically be an option for the Warriors in their search for a starting big, yet the combination of his new contract and what the Cavaliers would want in a trade makes it difficult to prove worthwhile.

Allen is set to start a new three-year, $90.7 million contract next season. That might be okay for a team like Cleveland, but for Golden State it would be an overpay given they need more scoring and shooting next to Green in the front court -- neither of which Allen provides.

Woud it give the Warriors a defensive and rebounding boost? Absolutely. Yet after leading the league on that end of the floor over the final 30 games of the regular season, that's not what they should be looking to address.

Paying $30 million per year for a player who took five total 3-point attempts this season and who's mostly just a lob threat isn't smart business based on the current roster. That's not even delving into how Golden State would match salaries, or the sort of picks and assets they'd have to relinquish. While the Cavaliers may be open to exploring an Allen trade, they're not about to just give up the 27-year-old for nothing.

If the Warriors are going to invest $20+ million in a big man, they'd be far better trying to lure Jaren Jackson Jr., Myles Turner or Naz Reid away from their current teams. This isn't to disparage Allen who is a former All-Star and a constant double-double threat, but more so the reality of where the Warriors find themselves at this stage.