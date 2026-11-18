This may end up being a roller coaster of a season for the Golden State Warriors. They started off 0-3 and thinks looked bleak, they rattled off eight-straight wins and seemed like they might actually be a legitimately solid team, and then Stephen Curry got hurt and it once again feels like they’ll never win again. Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg seems to be riding that roller coaster harder than anyone else.

Lendeborg looked like a Rookie of the Year candidate during the winning streak, and now following a tough game against the San Antonio Spurs and a really poor team performance against the New Orleans Pelicans, it seems like the rookie's confidence has been shaken.

Lendeborg got a haircut in New Orleans to try to change the vibes, but when the Warriors got destroyed by the lowly Pelicans the rookie’s whole demeanor was negative. He was on the bench with a towel draped over his head and to paraphrase his words after the Spurs game, he is all messed up mentally right now.

Warriors need to learn how to channel Yaxel Lendeborg's emotions

That’s to be expected and part of the reason people have really liked and connected with Lendeborg so far as someone who wears emotions on his sleeve. He's not afraid to be brutally honest whether he’s taking verbal shots at Luka Doncic, or being totally transparent about his fears when it comes to taking on a bigger load following Curry’s injury. Still, he needs to learn how to not get so high and so low.

An NBA season is really long. There are ebbs and flows, peaks and valleys that need to be managed throughout the entirety of the year. It’s not like college at all which may be what is throwing Lendeborg off. The University of Michigan men’s basketball team went 37-3 in the regular season on its way to a championship earlier this calendar year, and that sort of success rate is just not possible in the NBA unless you’re the 2015-16 Warriors.

This doesn’t mean Lendeborg shouldn't be emotional at all. One would rather a young player care too much rather than not care at all, but if he feels like he has to carry the load all on his own and lets his spirits get down when things start to go against him, the results aren't likely to be positive.

Lendeborg has to learn how to be resilient and bounce back when he gets off to a bad start. Just because you miss your first five shots, doesn’t mean the game is over and he needs to show more maturity in that regard.

This is all a learning experience right now though. There will be growing pains with any rookie and Lendeborg is in the process of learning. The 11th overall pick just has to learn how to manage the ups and down better if the Warriors are going to get the most out of him going forward.