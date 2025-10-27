Warriors must keep eye on long-rumored trade target amid growing center problem

The free agency addition of Al Horford looked to have addressed the Golden State Warriors center rotation entering the season, but perhaps the franchise needs to remain with an eye on one of their previously notable trade targets in Nikola Vucevic.

Horford has already delivered for the Warriors in Thursday's pulsating overtime victory against the Denver Nuggets, yet there's still growing concern on the team's center rotation based on the limited impact of Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis thus far.

Warriors should maintain an eye on Nikola Vucevic

Horford will miss Monday's home matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies -- the second-straight game he'll be rested from as Golden State manage the 39-year-old on either side of a back-to-back. The Warriors have already had to play Draymond Green as a small-ball five significantly through the first three games of the season, something Steve Kerr knows can't continue across an entire 82-game campaign.

Golden State should already be taking a look at potential center options on the trade market, particularly those who like Horford can stretch the floor and complement the improving forward trio of Green, Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga.

That means that Vucevic should remain on their radar, having been the trade candidate that was arguably most strongly linked to the Warriors until the mid-season deadline where they ultimately acquired Butler.

Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported in July that Golden State had moved on from the idea of Vucevic, nothing that they were the favorites to sign Horford which didn't officially happen until after media day due to Kuminga's free agency.

There's no doubt that turning their attention to Horford was the right decision, but perhaps there's room for both veteran centers if the Warriors don't feel comfortable in the young duo of Post and Jackson-Davis.

Horford is certainly much more of a consistent two-way presence who's on a far more valuable contract, yet Golden State don't want to log him heavy minutes in a way they could do with Vucevic. The 35-year-old has averaged over 30 minutes in each of the past seven seasons, and has again started this season strongly by posting averages of 21 points, 11 rebounds and two assists on 64% shooting from the floor and 71.4% from 3-point range through two games.

Matching Vucevic's $21.5 million expiring salary is going to be incredibly difficult without giving up Kuminga once he's trade eligible, but that shouldn't stop the Warriors from at least keeping an eye on the 6'10" big man. There was speculation during the offseason that Vucevic could be bought out, but Golden State couldn't benefit from that surprise move in later months anyway given they're above the first tax apron.