Warriors must make bold Yaxel Lendeborg move after Draymond Green decision

The Golden State Warriors are bring back veteran Draymond Green next season, but the franchise's decision to give the 36-year-old a one-year $27.7 million deal, rather than a multi-year contract at a lower annual salary, proves they aren't completely wedded to the franchise legend moving forward.

As a result of Green's contract, and with the Warriors seemingly running it back with a team that won't be in championship contention, Steve Kerr must make the bold move to have rookie Yaxel Lendeborg as his number one forward entering next season.

Warriors must prioritize Yaxel Lendeborg next season

What does Lendeborg being the number one forward look like? It means the 11th overall pick should average more minutes than Green next season, and he'll presumably average more than Jimmy Butler too considering the six-time All-Star will be on a significant restriction whenever he returns from injury.

Green averaged 27.5 minutes last season and that should only decrease as he gets further into his career, particularly if Golden State are content on just trying to make the Play-In Tournament and use this as a bridge season before a big free agency in 2027.

With Butler starting the season on the sidelines, Lendeborg could easily float into a starting role from opening night and average 30+ minutes throughout the season. That looks even more the case after the 23-year-old starred in summer league, winning MVP and leading the Warriors to the championship.

There's really no reason for Green to play more than Lendeborg assuming his summer league form translates solidly to the top level, but it might still be difficult for Kerr to get his head around given his shared history with the former Defensive Player of the Year.

Draymond Green will still be likely starter for Warriors next season

The shooting and passing Lendeborg showcased in summer league proves he could step into the starting small forward spot, allowing Green to remain at the four while Kristaps Porzingis completes the Golden State frontcourt.

If Kerr and the Warriors really want to be bold in a transition year, they'd consider moving Green to a bench role and starting Gui Santos alongside Lendeborg after his breakout finish to last season. That appears highly unlikely given Green's history and his chemistry with Stephen Curry, but it shouldn't be completely disregarded as an option.

Either way, this entire Warrior situation lends itself to Lendeborg playing heavy minutes, allowing him to potentially announce himself as the present and future while Green transitions more into the background late in his career.