Warriors must make brutal free agency move Jonathan Kuminga will hate

The Golden State Warriors have already increased their contract offer to Jonathan Kuminga in the past fortnight, but the young forward and his management are continuing to push for a player option rather than a team option on the three-year, $75 million deal that's been presented to them.

With just over a week until the October 1 deadline on the $7.9 million qualifying offer, all eyes are on the Warriors and Kuminga to see which side blinks first. The disastrous nature of the qualifying offer means it wouldn't be totally shocking to see the franchise ease their stance, but there's also a strong argument for them to stand their ground based on the belief of long-time NBA insider Marc Stein.

Warriors must stand pat with their offer to Jonathan Kuminga

Stein provided a major update on Golden State's free agency plans during Monday's report on his Substack, while also outlining his thoughts (not reporting) that Kuminga will eventually agree to the current offer that's on the table.

"I tend to believe Kuminga will ultimately accept the Warriors' three-year offer — provided it is still on the table — rather than attempt to play out next season on the one-year qualifier," Stein wrote.

Stein pointed to the fact Kuminga would be turning down nearly $50 million in guaranteed money to take the qualifying offer, something many believe the 22-year-old will ultimately be unwilling to sacrifice when push comes to shove.

Resisting the urge to not grant Kuminga his wish might prove a brutal decision for the Warriors to make, particularly with the possibility that the former seventh overall pick could make things uncomfortable entering the season.

Kuminga and his camp certainly won't be happy if they're forced to take the team option, but many would see it as a far better alternative than gambling on the qualifying offer and entering unrestricted free agency in 2026.

Even if Kuminga is willing to sign the current offer that's been presented to him, there's no harm from his side in him making Golden State sweat a while longer to see if they do move and offer the player option.

Kuminga could wait right up until the October 1 deadline, making for an awkward but highly publicized Media Day at the Warriors on Monday 29th. It would also impact Golden State's pre-training camp preparations, with Stein reporting that players will convene for a mini-camp of their own later this week.