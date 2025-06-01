Warriors must make imminent Quinten Post decision after playoff struggle

Players have been able to go their separate ways in the aftermath of the Golden State Warriors second-round playoff elimination, with rookie center Quinten Post returning to Europe where he was in attendance for the French Open at Roland Garros earlier this week.

The Dutchman had an excellent rookie season, surpassing all expectation after being taken late in the second-round and starting out on a two-way contract. Yet after a playoff campaign where his playing time and impact became more limited, the Warriors now have an imminent decision to make on Post this summer.

Golden State have just announced that they'll again host the California Classic this July, with games scheduled at Chase Center against the Los Angeles Lakers on the 5th, San Antonio Spurs on the 6th, and Miami Heat on the 8th.

With rosters yet to be announced, it remains to be seen whether the Warriors are preparing for Post to play in Summer League.

Quinten Post should play for the Warriors in Summer League

Assuming Post is healthy and has no lingering ailments from the second-half of the season, then he should absolutely play in at least the California Classic and the start of Summer League in Las Vegas. Unlike fellow youngsters Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski who have both been sent for surgery in the last fortnight, there's no indication that Post is dealing with any injury concerns.

Speaking of Podziemski -- if he's willing to play in Summer League last year after earning All-Rookie First Team honors, then there should be no excuse for Post who was impressive but still only played in half the regular season games.

Quinten Post at the French Open | BSR Agency/GettyImages

The playoffs exposed some significant flaws in Post's game that need to be developed, and what better way to do that than in a game environment. We already know that the 25-year-old can be an elite 3-point shooter at the center position, but what about the other areas that prevented him from earning more minutes from Steve Kerr?

Can he become a stronger presence as an interior defender, and on the glass where he was pushed around by veteran big man Steven Adams during the seven-game first-round series against the Houston Rockets?

As teams ensure they close out and give him less room to shoot on the perimeter, what is Post's counter going to be? Will he be able to put the ball on the floor and get to the rim, or make the read and kick it out to an open shooter? Can his general finishing around the rim reach a respectable level?

These are all questions and elements that will be fascinating to watch should Post play in Summer League, with the potential that it becomes a valuable experience ahead of his second NBA season.