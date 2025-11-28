Warriors must make obvious De'Anthony Melton realization before anticipated return

De'Anthony Melton is seemingly nearing a much anticipated return for the Golden State Warriors, having scrimmaged succesfully with the team's G League program prior to Wednesday's 104-100 loss to the Houston Rockets.

Yet as Melton's return inches ever so closer, so too does the realization that the Warriors (and particularly fans) can't expect too much from the veteran guard as they look to address growing defensive concerns.

De'Anthony Melton can't be the answer for Golden State's point-of-attack issues

Draymond Green unloaded on the Warrior defense following Wednesday's loss, taking particular focus of the point-of-attack issues which have now seen the team give up career scoring nights to no less than five different guards in less than a month.

The growing defensive problems on the perimeter has only caused greater appetite for Melton's return, with the 27-year-old having built a reputation as a primary and effective point-of-attack option against some of the best guards in the league.

However, the Melton we get on return from injury could be far different to the one that built that reputation. This is a player who has appeared in 44 games over the past two years, and who will be returning from one of the most catastrophic leg injuries an athlete could possibly endure.

We saw what happened with Klay Thompson after two major leg injuries, having not only been unable to recapture the All-NBA Defensive highs that Melton himself hasn't achieved, but actually becoming a liability on that end of the floor to the point where he's been benched firstly by the Warriors and most recently in his second year with the Dallas Mavericks.

Perhaps Melton is still young enough to become an elite perimeter defender, but even if he does it's not going to come this season. NBA players can often take a year or so from return to find their optimum level again, that's if they even can at all depending on their age and the injury.

The reality is Melton will be on a minutes restriction for quite some time, which is also likely to prevent him from any starting lineup conversation for the moment despite growing uncertainty within the team and the impact he made as a starter in two games before injury struck last season.

If we paint Melton as some kind of great hope to fix the team's current issues, we're likely to be left disappointed. If we frame it as the return of another rotation piece who could be important in time, then there'll be a much more appropriate expectation on what he can deliver upon return.