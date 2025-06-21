Warriors must nail underrated offseason decision that can't be taken for granted

For the second time in as many years, the Golden State Warriors will head to the 2025 NBA Draft without their first-round pick.

After giving up their 2024 selection in a 2019 trade, the Warriors will relinquish this year's pick as part of the blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade in early February. But that doesn't mean Golden State should take the draft for granted, particularly given their success in the second-round over the past two years.

The Warriors need to make use of their second-round pick

Mike Dunleavy's drafting has been near impeccable since taking the top job as general manager, including the selections of Trayce Jackson-Davis (57) and Quinten Post (52) as late second-round picks. Golden State will get to pick a little higher at 41st overall in this year's draft, potentially giving Dunleavy and the front office even more opportunity to hit on a legitimate rotation piece.

While Jackson-Davis went from starter to outside the rotation this season before re-emerging late in the playoffs, Post was a complete revelation in his rookie year and quickly became the seven-foot stretch big the Warriors needed despite starting in the G League and on a two-way contract.

Both second-round centers started games during Golden State's playoff campaign. Post started Game 3 of the first-round series against the Houston Rockets, playing 27 minutes and recording a career-high 12 rebounds in a 104-93 victory.

Stephen Curry's hamstring injury and the subsequent rejig of the lineup meant Jackson-Davis started the last three games of the second-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, having come after a 15-point, six-rebound performance in Game 2.

Yet it's not just the success of Jackson-Davis and now Post that means the Warriors should be focused on their second-round selection. With the CBA and first and second tax aprons playing a bigger role now than ever before, acquiring a cheap, cost-controlled asset can be incredibly valuable as Anthony Slater outlined on the latest episode of the Warriors Plus Minus podcast.

"They want to find somebody they believe they can roster, and they believe at some point in their rookie season they can play. Just like they did with Quinten Post, just like they did with Trayce Jackson-Davis," Slater said. "Because of the money component, they're like significantly less if you get a second-round rookie compared to a vet minimum."

Golden State will enter next season with Jackson-Davis and Post making just over $4 million combined. Can they now find a third rotation piece with the 41st pick? With the value on the pick soaring due to finances, it makes next week's draft -- and the Summer League to follow -- all the more interesting.