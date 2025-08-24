Warriors must prioritize obvious free agent move over fairy tale signing

Even if there is a number of moves lined up ready for the Jonathan Kuminga domino to fall, the Golden State Warriors will still have some tough decisions to make in regard to their opening night roster.

One of those tough decisions might come down to a choice between the fairy tale signing of Seth Curry, or another veteran guard who remains an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

The Warriors should prioritize Malcolm Brogdon over Seth Curry

As heart-warming as it may be to reunite the Curry brothers some dozen years after they appeared in a couple of preseason games together for the Warriors, from a purely basketball perspective the front office might be better served prioritizing the addition of Malcolm Brogdon.

NBA insider Jake Fischer of the Stein Line reported on Friday that Golden State are expected to sign Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton and Gary Payton II once Kuminga's future is resolved, but seemingly put Curry and Brogdon in a different category of 'candidates' rather than near certainties.

"We've reported previously that Seth Curry and Malcolm Brogdon are candidates for a Warriors roster spot after Kuminga's situation is resolved and the above three signings are completed," Fischer wrote.

If Golden State bring back Kuminga and Payton while signing Horford and Melton, they'll have 13 contracted players on the main roster. Given their history of retaining flexibility and saving some dollars on the payroll by leaving the 15th spot open, the final 14th position may come down to a host of possible options headed by Curry and Brogdon.

In that event, Brogdon would fill far more of a positional need. The Warriors would already have Melton, Payton, Brandin Podziemski and Buddy Hield as back court options, but none of those are primary ball-handlers to provide some Stephen Curry insurance in a way that Brogdon could be.

What will Golden State do in the games the older Curry inevitable rests or is out through injury? They'd likely have to slide Podziemski to the point and put even more offensive responsibility on Jimmy Butler, with neither really stepping up to the plate succesfully when the 2x MVP went down with a hamstring injury in the second-round of the playoffs.

A healthy Brogdon could give the Warriors one of the best backup point guards in the league, having won Sixth Man of the Year just two years ago with the Boston Celtics. Of course there's always injury concerns, but the 32-year-old would certainly be worth that risk on a minimum contract.

If it comes down to a simple choice between both players, the Warriors might have to make the hard call on bypassing the Curry brothers and instead give Stephen a piece in Brogdon who's more likely to be helpful in trying to win another championship.