Dejounte Murray has become the first notable player in recent days to request a trade from his current team, but the Golden State Warriors should steer clear of the New Orleans Pelicans guard despite the possibility of another piece being involved in a deal.

According to ESPN’s Tim McMahon on Monday, Murray is a distressed asset and rival teams might want a pick or some other asset included in order to formalize a trade.

Warriors must steer clear of Dejounte Murray trade

Getting hold of a future Pelicans pick would certainly be interesting, such has been the disastrous nature of the franchise in the past couple years. That also makes it unlikely for New Orleans to throw a pick into the equation, and surely they’re done with such moves after surrendering a future first to acquire Derik Queen at the 2025 NBA draft.

“I didn't survey the whole league, but multiple teams said that they see Dejounte as a potential distressed asset. As negative trade value," MacMahon said of Murray on The Hoop Collective podcast.

Instead of a pick, perhaps New Orleans may be more interested in including another player who the Warriors might covet. Golden State, for example, are known to have interest in Trey Murphy III and young center Yves Missi.

The Warriors’ flexible contract situation makes for a number of potential deals that could combine Murray with Missi or Murphy, or all three players for that matter. Could Golden State be swayed into taking Murray and his contract if it means they’re getting Murphy and or Missi at a reduced price?

Warriors have no need for Dejounte Murray

The answer to that is simply no, unless the value is impossible to ignore. At a stretch Golden State may listen in a month when they could package together Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis and Moses Moody for Murray and Murphy, but even then it would have to include very little capital coming from their side.

Golden State otherwise have very little need for Murray. He has a $31 million player option that will almost certainly be picked up, and the Warriors will be paying Brandin Podziemski significant money going forward after signing the fourth-year guard to a five-year, $110 million extension prior to the season

You’d argue that Podziemski is a better, more reliable, and more impactful player to winning than Murray has been in recent times, leaving the latter as likely a $30 million sixth man. That means there’s little value for the Warriors unless Murray is a bi-product of a bigger trade, and it’s highly unlikely the Pelicans offer up enough in addition to make it anywhere close to worthwhile.