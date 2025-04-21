Warriors must use past Rockets nightmares to their advantage

Although this iteration of a Golden State Warriors-Houston Rockets playoff matchup may look very different from the past, with the Warriors depending more on their veteran core and the Rockets presenting a young, physical team, the dynamic remains largely the same.

While Golden State is favored to win the series, the Rockets present a new challenge to the Stephen Curry-led Warriors: a quick and intense defensive unit that has the potential to stifle their opponents' offense completely.

Yet, as Curry walks into Toyota Center this evening, many Rockets fans may still shudder at the thought of their past playoff vanquishings at the hands of the superstar guard, and Golden State must use this history to their advantage against the inexperienced Rockets squad.

Warriors-Rockets playoff history makes the pressure all the more intense

In past iterations of this matchup, the Warriors have tormented Houston and their fans. Led by the miraculous shot-making and clutch performances of Curry and his counterparts, Golden State has an all-time 16-7 record against Houston in the playoffs, having never lost a series despite the brilliant squads that the Rockets have put together over the years.

In the 2015 Western Conference Finals, when the Rockets were led by James Harden and Dwight Howard, Curry averaged an obscene 31.2 points per game, defeating the Rockets in five games and propelling the Warriors to the NBA Finals.

In the first round of the 2016 playoffs, Golden State again dispensed with Houston in five games. Although Curry only played two games in that series due to injury, the Warriors gained all four of their victories in that series by more than 20 points, dispensing with the Rockets yet again.

In the 2018 Western Conference Finals, with Golden State now having recruited Kevin Durant and the Rockets being led by Harden and Chris Paul, the Warriors again prevailed in seven games. In that series, Curry averaged 25 points per game and Draymond Green posted an absurd 83 rebounds.

In their last matchup, in the second round of the 2019 playoffs, Golden State overcame a monster series from Harden, who averaged 34.8 points per game, to advance in six games.

While, six years later, these two organizations seem drastically different, with the Warriors attempting to maximize what's left of their championship window and the Rockets coming out of a rebuild, Golden State can nevertheless capitalize upon this dominant playoff history in their current matchup.

Much of Houston's roster is young and inexperienced, with Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams being the only players over the age of 30, and, as they enter their first playoff run, they must feel the pressure from their organization and fans to overcome the demons they've faced in the past.

If the Warriors can put the pressure on their opponent in Toyota Center by keeping road games close, the tenseness among the fans and the intensity of the playoff atmosphere could get to the Rockets' younger players quickly.

Therefore, although these two rosters are very different from the previous matchups described, Golden State can use this history to their advantage as they brave the gauntlet of the playoffs once more.