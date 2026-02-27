Warriors near exciting De'Anthony Melton decision fans have been begging for

The Golden State Warriors have been left with a short-handed rotation due to growing injury issues in recent weeks, but one of their season-long availability problems could be about to come to an end.

The Warriors have been cautious managing De'Anthony Melton since his return from a torn ACL in early December, including keeping the veteran guard out of back-to-backs. However, Golden State may be nearing a decision to lift the restrictions on Melton, allowing him to play in the remaining five back-to-backs that the team has this season.

De'Anthony Melton could soon be available for back-to-backs

Melton had a season-high 28 points in Tuesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans, punctuating his return to full fitness with an emphatic highlight dunk in the second-half of the 113-109 defeat.

While that was one of Melton's best performances of the season, he was again managed from the second night of the back-to-back in Memphis on Wednesday. Head coach Steve Kerr confirmed that the 27-year-old's availability for back-to-backs would be discussed going forward, opening up the opportunity for Melton to play more as the Warriors seek a playoff spot despite Jimmy Butler's season-ending injury.

“I guess he’s closer, because we’re getting deeper into the season, and he’s feeling pretty well,” Kerr said. “It’s something that Rick (Celebrini) and I will discuss at the end of this week.”

Speaking after his season-best performance on Tuesday, Melton expressed his desire to play more in stating, "definitely can’t wait to finally get out there just to compete with my guys on both days.”

This would be an exciting development for fans if Melton is made available for back-to-backs moving forward, such has been impact on the team since his return against the Philadelphia 76ers on December 4.

Since then, Golden State are +231 in Melton's minutes which is easily over double any other player -- Gui Santos ranks second at +108. Melton is also third in the team in scoring despite being on a minutes restriction, averaging 12.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

The eight-year veteran has recently moved into a starting role, emphasizing his importance to the team and particularly in Butler's absence. Unfortunately for the Warriors, Melton's value and impact could price him out of their range in free agency, with the 6'2" guard almost assuredly going to opt out of the $3.5 million player option he holds for next season.

Golden State's next back-to-back will come in just under two weeks when they visit the Utah Jazz on March 9, before returning to Chase Center to host the Chicago Bulls 24 hours later.