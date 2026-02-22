Warriors nearing major Draymond Green decision after Kristaps Porzingis update

Kristaps Porzingis could be nearing his first start for the Golden State Warriors in the coming games, potentially setting up a major decision for Steve Kerr and the coaching staff on Draymond Green's role.

Kerr confirmed (via Sam Gordon) on Saturday that Porzingis will come off the bench against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, but that the veteran center will see increased playing time after being on a 17-minute restriction in his debut against the Boston Celtics.

That update would suggest Porzingis could be close to an insertion into the starting lineup once his minutes restriction rises above 20, particularly when championship teammate Al Horford is also playing a major role off the bench.

Green has returned to a small-ball center role in recent games, not that it's proven overly effective as Golden State have gone 2-4 in their last six games without Stephen Curry. The 35-year-old has particularly struggled outside a strong performance against the San Antonio Spurs prior to the All-Star break, with Kerr confirming that Green is feeling Curry's absence more than anyone.

The Warriors announced on Thursday that Curry will be re-evaluated in 10 days with his current knee injury, meaning the 2x MVP will be out at least a further three games beyond Sunday's meeting with the Nuggets at Chase Center.

If Porzingis is ready to step into a starting role at some point in those three games, it would make some sense for Green to move back to the bench. He could return to the starting lineup when Curry is back from injury, but without the superstar guard available, Green simply isn't as effective and therefore doesn't need to be a guaranteed starter.

Not only would that eliminate the size issues that currently persist with Green starting as a small-ball center, but it would make for a far more threatening offense after Porzingis showcased his three-level scoring with 12 points in limited minutes on Thursday.

Without Curry available, Golden State may as well lean on the side of development. Gui Santos has been a real positive since Jimmy Butler went down with his season-ending knee injury, and so too has Moses Moody despite a quieter performance against the Celtics.

Moving Green to the bench would allow those two youngsters to remain in a starting role, while the Warriors would presumably start Pat Spencer and De'Anthony Melton for ball-handling and creation in the backcourt.

Green has already seen his role diminish and is no longer a guaranteed part of closing lineups, meaning a move to the bench is simply the next phase as he transitions into the latter part of his career.