Warriors need clear Giannis Antetokounmpo trade plan if latest rumors are true

The Golden State Warriors largely pinned their hopes on Giannis Antetokounmpo before last month's mid-season trade deadline, but they have to make sure they don't make the same mistake over the prolonged offseason.

Antetokounmpo's future is likely to draw speculation again this summer, yet there's no guarantee the superstar forward is traded given recent reporting over the lack of clarity on who exaclty is in control of decision-making at the Milwuakee Bucks.

Warriors can't pin all their hopes on Giannis Antetokounmpo in the offseason

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne wrote on Friday about why an Antetokounmpo trade may be even more complicated in the offseason, including the lack of clarity in the Milwaukee front office.

"This has nothing to do with Giannis and whether he asks out," said one source with knowledge of the team's operations. "It's about who's making the decision on whether to trade Giannis, and I don't think anyone knows that. I deal with them all the time and honestly it depends on the day. They're not even close to being ready to make a decision like that."

For years Golden State have kept their powdery dry in the hopes of a run at an Antetokounmpo trade, and things never looked more likely than in the week leading up to the deadline where a move genuinely looked possible. The Bucks ultimately proved unwilling to move on from the 2x MVP, leaving the Warriors to pivot to an underwhelming trade for Kristaps Porzingis by comparison.

Golden State face a desperately important offseason where they have a host of decisions to be made, including a potential run at Antetokounmpo again if he truly becomes available. Yet based on this reporting, it's quite clear that the front office can't put all their eggs in a trade with the Bucks.

Warriors need to land another star this offseason

While they can't afford to be wreckless, the Warriors do really need to add star power given Jimmy Butler is still likely to be out for perhaps half of next season, while 2x MVP Stephen Curry has just turned 38-years-old.

If Golden State want to have one or two more opportunities in the Curry era, they're going to need to land a big fish. If that means having to give up on the Antetokounmpo dream in the process, then so be it given the Bucks may never actually part ways with the 31-year-old of their own accord.

While Antetokounmpo could still rightly be the primary target, the Warriors need to cast their net far wider than a blockbuster trade for the Greek Freak.