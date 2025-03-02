Warriors need to consider bold and unlikely move for young center

The Golden State Warriors suffered their first loss since the All-Star break in Philadelphia on Saturday night, with Steve Kerr trying 11 different players in the first-half despite the absence of Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga.

The one player who still didn't see any minutes? Second-year center Trayce Jackson-Davis who has now been left on the sidelines in eight of the past 13 games after being a starter for a long period early in the season.

The Warriors should consider assigning Trayce Jackson-Davis to the G League

Jackson-Davis hasn't played more than nine minutes in a game for over a month, having last played more on January 25 when he saw 14 minutes during a 10-point loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center.

The 25-year-old started in 37 of Golden State's first 46 games this season, yet has been banished not just to a bench role but out of the rotation entirely. Rookie big man Quinten Post has been a similar revelation to what Jackson-Davis was at a similar point last season, offering a combination of size and shooting that's been desperately needed.

Kerr has also preferred to keep veteran Kevon Looney in the rotation, leaving Jackson-Davis stapled to the bench with little way to re-enter. Some fans would argue that Jackson-Davis' athleticism should be given an opportunity over Looney, but it's very unlikely that Kerr reaches the same conclusion as the 3x champion's experience proves valuable.

At the same time, playing Jackson-Davis for 28 total minutes over the last 15 games isn't doing either party any favors when it comes to his development. Given Post and Looney both appear solidified ahead of him in the rotation, perhaps it's time for the Warriors to consider assigning Jackson-Davis to the G League with Santa Cruz.

Not only would this be about the 6'9" center actually getting court time and developing his game, but perhaps most importantly building some confidence that seemed to have dissipated earlier in the season.

The former 57th overall pick was an impactful force on both ends in his rookie season, throwing down slams on one end and emphatically blocking shots on the other. Everyone remembers when Jackson-Davis blocked 2x MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo multiple times during the third-quarter of a game at Chase Center last season, and when he delivered perhaps the poster dunk of the year over Victor Wembanyama.

He's not finished with anywhere near the same authority this season, nor been the same defensive presence. Much of that may have to do with confidence, something that could be rebuilt by simply going back to the G League and putting up some big numbers.

It would also help Jackson-Davis put his hand up for a return to the rotation, otherwise right now he's almost solely reliant on an injury to Post or Looney in order to get an opportunity.