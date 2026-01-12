Warriors need for imminent trade becomes desperately obvious in blowout loss

Star duo Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler each went for 30 points at Chase Center on Sunday night, but it didn't matter as the Golden State Warriors were blown out 124-111 by the visiting Atlanta Hawks.

The need for an imminent trade that brings about a third scorer was desperately obvious, with the Warriors unable to match Atlanta's well-rounded offense as they had six players score at least 11 points, and four players score at least 18 points in the 13-point win.

Warriors need for a consistent third scorer was obvious on Sunday

After the Hawks took the lead late in the first-half and extended it to 12 early in the third, the Warriors rallied to pull within one with just over six minutes remaining in the period. Then came a devastating eight minutes of basketball, with Atlanta going on a 34-10 run to put the game beyond doubt by early in the fourth.

Luke Kennard was the major problem for Golden State during that stretch, repeatedly finding himself open and capitalizing with 22 points on 6-of-9 3-point shooting. In contrast, the Warriors shot just 10-of-42 from 3-point range in a rough offensive night beyond Curry and Butler.

De'Anthony Melton was the only other Warrior in double figures, going for 10 points, five rebounds and three assists on 5-of-12 shooting from the floor, while sensationally finishing as a +18 in 23 minutes despite his team's double-digit loss.

Butler had 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists on 10-of-19 shooting, while Curry went for 31 points, three rebounds and five assists, but shot just 3-of-11 from beyond the arc.

Golden State's 15 turnovers wasn't as bad as what we've seen in other games earlier this season, yet Atlanta certainly took advantage with a 28-11 differential in points off turnovers as their length and athleticism proved problematic for the hosts on both ends of the floor.

While Golden State's offense has been trending up in recent weeks, the need for another scoring option who can give you 18-20 points consistently is still painfully clear. The good news for the Warriors is that Jonathan Kuminga's trade eligibility is imminent, with Thursday being the first date the front office could potentially swing a significant move.

Fellow fifth-year wing Moses Moody could find himself part of that trade. The 23-year-old was subbed out early in the second-half on Sunday and wasn't seen again, finishing with just two points on 0-of-3 shooting in 17 minutes.

The Warriors are back to 21-19 on the season ahead of another matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, having lost all three previous matchups to their Western Conference rival this season.