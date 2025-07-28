Warriors need Jonathan Kuminga whether they want to admit it or not

As the Golden State Warriors have searched for a resolution to restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga's contract situation, it has become more likely that Kuminga will return to the team on a short-term, tradeable deal.

Despite this fact, there are still numerous questions surrounding Kuminga's fit on the roster, and, although a sign-and-trade is still certainly possible, it would be best for the Warriors if they could find a way to maximize Kuminga's potential in the upcoming season.

With an aging veteran core, Golden State needs a burst of youth, and, although there is an established discrepancy between the coaching staff and Kuminga, the young forward could be exactly what they need to compete in the Western Conference.

Kuminga could be an uneasy solution for the Warriors

As the Warriors look to re-tool their roster for next season around their veteran core of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, many eyes have turned to free agent center Al Horford as a probable fit.

However, signing Horford at age 39 would make it so that four of Golden State's starters would be over the age of 35.

As was seen in last year's playoffs, age and the resultant injuries can have a major affect on the Warriors' rotation, with both Butler and Curry missing playoff games due to injury.

Moreover, throughout the course of last season, Curry missed 12 games due to injury or rest, while Green missed 14. According to Anthony Slater at ESPN, the team might desperately need Kuminga to step up during times where the team's premier scorers are absent.

On the recent episode of The Hoop Collective, Slater said, "[The Warriors] are going to need scoring, they're going to need athleticism, and they're going to need pop during an 82-game regular season, and, I think, lost in a lot of what's going on right now with Kuminga is... that he is needed at times."

Kuminga, as a dynamic scoring option and often dependable ball-handler, is certainly Golden State's best offensive threat outside of their main starters: a fact that he displayed in full force as Curry went down against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In the four games against Minnesota in which Curry was missing, Kuminga averaged 24.3 points. Although his performances were not enough to keep the team afloat, he was essentially the only bright spot offensively during that stretch for the team.

Although the Warriors are clearly uneasy about Kuminga's fit in the starting lineup with Butler and Green, his impact off the bench, if he is willing to accept such a role, could help elevate the team back into contention.