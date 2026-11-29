Rumors are once again circulating on social media of a Trey Murphy III trade to the Golden State Warriors, but the franchise needs more than the talented wing given their roster needs heading into the mid-season deadline.

The Warriors desperately need a starting level center to replace the now departed Kristaps Porzingis. For as good and as valuable as Murphy may be if he lands with the Warriors, he's in no way fixing the issue that currently has Steve Kerr starting journeyman big man Charles Bassey.

Warriors need more than a Trey Murphy III trade

This is in no disrespect to Bassey who's actually been one of Golden State's best performances over the past fortnight, having scored double figures in each of the last five games and in seven of the last nine.

But Bassey is still ideally positioned as a backup big rather than a starter, particularly as the Warriors lack spacing with Draymond Green, and to a lesser degree Jimmy Butler once he returns from his torn ACL injury in the next couple months.

There's a reason why Murphy is still determined as a dream target for Golden State. It's not just that he's a fantastic offensive player who could breathe life into a team who's ranked last in the league over the past nine games, but that he's still in the second of a team-friendly four-year, $112 million contract.

That would allow the Warriors to conceivably acquire Murphy while also looking at alternative moves to address their center position, particularly if they're willing to also move veteran forward Draymond Green and his $27.5 million expiring salary.

Warriors could acquire Trey Murphy III and Wendell Carter Jr.

As an example of Golden State's flexibility and what they could theoretically do, there's a world in which they can acquire both Murphy and another obvious trade target, Wendell Carter Jr., if they're willing to relinquish the necessary draft capital in separate moves.

Green's salary matches up perfectly with Murphy in a straight two-team trade, or a third team could be involved if the Pelicans have little interest in the former Defensive Player of the Year. Carter, meanwhile, fits neatly under Porzingis' $20 million salary and continues to be a name to monitor to address the center need.

Are the Warriors willing to go this far -- give up multiple first-round picks, their free agency cap space and move on from Green -- for two non-All-Stars? Many fans would suggest it's still worthwhile, leaving the franchise with a core group of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Murphy, Yaxel Lendeborg, Carter and Brandin Podziemski, while still possessing the likes of Moses Moody, De'Anthony Melton, Bassey, Al Horford and Brandon Williams.