The Golden State Warriors have had statistically the worst offense in the league over the past nine games, leaving the idea of acquiring Zach LaVine as a legitimate one should the veteran guard get bought out by the Sacramento Kings in the final year of his contract.

The problem is that as a team above the first apron, the Warriors wouldn’t be eligible to sign LaVine on the buyout market. They could, however, get under the first apron and have access to such a move if they were to make the radical decision of themselves buying out veteran center Kristaps Porzingis

Warriors could only sign Zach LaVine if they execute Kristaps Porzingis buyout

Porzingis is open to accepting a significant buyout to end his NBA career, but the Warriors would prefer that be at a different team after a trade in which they can utilize his $20 million salary for a rotational upgrade.

But what if Golden State were to get close to the February mid-season deadline and not like any of the trades on offer? Would they then think about a Porzingis buyout, allowing them to get under the first apron, save money on the payroll, and potentially explore the buyout market?

That seems like a highly unlikely scenario, but it’s the only realistic way the Warriors could sign LaVine in the event of a buyout. NBA rules dictate that teams above the first apron cannot sign players on the buyout market that previously made more than the non-taxpayer middle-level exception.

Zach LaVine reportedly wants out of Sacramento

There should be no surprise that LaVine is unhappy at the Kings, and there would’ve surely been a trade already had a rival team being willing to take on his expiring $49 million salary. Sacramento, meanwhile, aren’t going to take back a longer term bad contract in a LaVine trade, leaving a chance that the two-time All-Star is bought out closer to or just after the February deadline.

"LaVine is as unhappy as he ever has been but still is trying to keep the locker room afloat. He is in the last year of a max contract in which he is making just less than $49 million this season and is hoping to land on a playoff roster, even if it means coming off the bench," Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun Times wrote on Friday.

LaVine may not be worth anywhere close to the near $50 million he's making this season, but he could be a very valuable signing on a cheap deal after a buyout. The 30-year-old is averaging 20.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists with the Kings this season, shooting 49.6% from the floor and 39.3% from three-point range.

LaVine could become a very interesting swing factor for a playoff-bound team in the event of a buyout, yet perhaps isn't enough for the Warriors to consider the radical Porzingis move to make it happen.