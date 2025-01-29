After initial speculation seemingly dissipated over recent weeks, there is renewed interest from the Golden State Warriors in Jimmy Butler just over a week out from the February 6 trade deadline.

After suspending Butler for a third time following ongoing conduct detrimental to the team, the Heat appear ready to move on from the entire saga even if it means seeing less value in return.

The Warriors would be making a mistake trading Andrew Wiggins for Jimmy Butler

According to NBA insider Marc Stein on Tuesday, the lower asking price means the Warriors could be back in the Butler business as the Phoenix Suns continue to struggle to orchestrate a deal despite being the veteran forward's desired destination.

"There was likewise a belief Tuesday that Golden State — thanks to the presumed lower threshold now needed to satisfy Miami — was indeed poised to re-enter the trade fray for the six-time NBA All-Star," Stein wrote.

So what does the lower price actually mean from a Warrior perspective? Well, perhaps it means they can acquire Butler without having to give up their young players -- namely Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski -- or considerable draft capital.

Yet given Butler's $48.8 million contract, Golden State would still have to give up significant pieces to even get close to match salaries. That starts with Andrew Wiggins -- a former All-Star who's the starting small forward, the team's second-leading scorer, and their primary perimeter defender.

Most would argue that Butler is still the superior NBA player, and probably rightly so. That doesn't change the fact that the numbers are incredibly similar this season. Wiggins is averaging 17.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and shooting 37.8% from 3-point range, while Butler is posting 17 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists on 36.1% 3-point shooting.

Butler might be the secondary go-to shot creator the Warriors need alongside Stephen Curry, but he's also on nearly double the salary and is five years younger with a far greater injury history. Then there's the locker room perspective and how adding Butler could disrupt chemistry.

What happens if Butler walks for nothing in the offseason? Then you've just traded Wiggins for a two or three month rental. The alternative is to re-sign Butler on a new big contract as he heads into his mid-to-late thirties. What would would that then mean for Kuminga and his restricted free agency?

There are simply too many potential negatives in this scenario for it to be worth it from a Golden State standpoint. Given the Warriors won't be able to get Butler without giving up either Wiggins or Draymond Green, this latest interest should just be noise more so than legitimate possibility.