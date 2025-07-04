Warriors negotiating with shock new team on Jonathan Kuminga trade

After the Sacramento Kings emerged as a strong contender for Jonathan Kuminga on Wednesday night, it's now another team that's put themselves at the forefront of conversations for the Golden State Warriors forward as the fourth day of free agency draws to a close.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Washington Wizards are the latest team to show interest in Kuminga in what's become a drawn out process which could go further on into next week.

The Wizards are chasing Jonathan Kuminga in a sign-and-trade

The Kings, Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans had all been linked to a possible move for Kuminga since free agency opened, but the sudden inclusion of the Wizards comes as a shock and opens up interesting trade possibilities.

"The Washington Wizards entered the mix in the last 24 hours and the idea of Kuminga as a possible fit in Washington’s rebuild has gained real momentum, according to league sources." - Anthony Slater

The Wizards and Warriors have history when it comes to trading a young player, with Jordan Poole having been sent to the nation's capital in a draft day deal in 2023. Of course, the Wizards have just now traded Poole to the Pelicans, receiving veterans CJ McCollum and Kelly Olynyk in the process.

Washington have an interesting combination of players on their roster, with a plethora of young players intertwined with veterans like Khris Middleton, Marcus Smart, and now McCollum and Olynyk.

It's worth noting that Middleton, Smart and McCollum all make far too much to be considered in a Kuminga sign-and-trade, meaning a deal would likely include one of Washington's younger players.

Slater also reports that the Heat, Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets have also registered varying levels of interest, while also confirming that the Warriors balked at a buy-low offer from the Kings on Wednesday.

Ali Thanawalla and Tristi Rodriguez of NBC Sports reported late on Wednesday that a potential three-team deal was in the works that would have sent Malik Monk to the Detroit Pistons, Kuminga and Dennis Schroder to the Kings, and Saric, Devin Carter and two second-round picks to the Warriors.

The offer was met with anger and anxiety among Warrior fans that the franchise could be even considering such a deal, while others simply found it hilarious that the Kings were making such an audacious offer for Kuminga.

Fortunately, as Slater has now reiterated, Golden State rejected that deal. Now eyes are focused on the Wizards and whether a deal could materialize between themselves and the Warriors.