Warriors finally answer fans prayers after embracing new starting lineup

The Golden State Warriors went to their 42nd different starting lineup on Friday night against the Sacramento Kings, but it's one that finally answers the prayers of fans after years of complaining about the team's lack of size.

The Warriors reinvented the game with various small-ball lineups over the past decade, yet in more recent times it's been a source of criticism from fans as the league has shifted back towards a combination of immense size and skill.

Warriors new starting lineup should appease fans

Sure, Golden State's backcourt of Stephen Curry and Brandin Podziemski is still small by league standards, and while they try admirably on defense, neither are known as lock-down guys on that end of the floor.

Yet with a 6'7" Gui Santos, 6'6" Draymond Green and 7'2" Kristaps Porzingis, the Warriors have genuine size in the front court that should help raise some optimism heading into next week's Play-In Tournament.

It's felt for quite some time that Steve Kerr has had to choose between size and shooting, never truly being able to balance either which has led to obvious frustration from fans when results haven't gone the team's way.

This is the best starting lineup that Golden State can put together in the current circumstances where they're without All-Star forward Jimmy Butler, along with another key starter in Moses Moody who've both suffered devastating season-ending knee injuries.

This is not to say the Warriors will have success in winning two-straight Play-In Tournament games on the road to advance to the playoffs, but with a lineup that offers a strong blend of size and shooting, they're giving themselves an opportunity after an injury-decimated season.

Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody injuries hurt even more now

The fact Golden State have reached a point where they can put together a lineup that prioritizes size integrity only makes the injuries to Butler and Moody even more disappointing. There's a vision that Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office had in store, yet it's one that was always susceptible to injuries even if Butler and Moody were simply freak incidents.

They've also reached this point far too late in the regular season to possibly build any momentum, nor give fans much confidence of advancing past a likely matchup against the L.A. Clippers on Wednesday, let alone a second Play-In game against the Portland Trail Blazers or Phoenix Suns.

Even if the Warriors can't advance through the Play-In Tournament, fans will be hoping they see more of this lineup design moving forward into the next campaign, even if some of the personnel changes.