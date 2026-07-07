Warriors' newest center sends clear message after Quinten Post move

Quinten Post's likely departure to the Memphis Grizzlies in free agency provides an extra source of motivation for the Golden State Warriors' big men in summer league, with Australian center Lachlan Olbrich wasting no time sending a message in Monday night's loss to the Miami Heat at Chase Center.

Olbrich was recently added to the summer league roster after ending his rookie year with the Chicago Bulls, and has now delivered a pair of big performances to end the California Classic.

Lachlan Olbrich sends clear message after Quinten Post move

The Warriors rested some of their key players in the final game before the Las Vegas leg of summer league, including prized lottery pick Yaxel Lendeborg, second-year guard Will Richard, and two-way contracted pair Malevy Leons and LJ Cryer.

It left a depleted Golden State team who fell to a 95-85 loss after trailing by 30 at half-time, but Olbrich made the most of his increased opportunity in scoring a team-high 21 points on a perfect 7-of-7 shooting in just over 22 minutes off the bench.

The 22-year-old hit his only 3-point attempt and went 3-of-5 from the free-throw line, while also adding six rebounds, an assist and a steal in the 10-point defeat. He was one of only three Warrior players to score in double figures, with the hosts missing the quality of Lendeborg and their more experienced players.

After a slow start in the first game on Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers, Olbrich has turned in a pair of intriguing performances over the last 24 hours as Golden State look to solidify their center options beyond veteran pair Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford.

Lachie Olbrich is making early case for a two-way contract

Olbrich had 13 points, four rebounds and four assists on 6-of-8 shooting in less than 15 minutes against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. While he won't offer much defensively, the former 55th overall pick has an intriguing offensive skillset with excellent touch and feel on shots around the rim, as a passer, and has hinted at extending his range to the 3-point line.

Golden State's other recent notable big man addition, Graham Ike, had eight points, seven rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 21 minutes as a starter on Monday. The pair could be battling it out for a two-way contract with the Warriors entering next season, particularly given Post's likely departure will be a hit on the team's center depth.

The Warriors finished with a 2-1 record at the California Classic and will now turn their eye to Vegas with an opening matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.