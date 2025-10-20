Warriors newest hidden gem set for shock role after brutal injury blow

The Golden State Warriors have been dealt a brutal injury blow ahead of Tuesday night's regular season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers, with Steve Kerr confirming on Sunday that fifth-year wing Moses Moody would miss the game due to a calf injury.

But while Moody's absence is an obvious negative after confirming as a likely starter earlier in the preseason, it could mean the Warriors unveil their newest hidden draft gem in 56th overall pick Will Richard.

Will Richard is firming to play rotation minutes against the Lakers

The idea of Richard earning a legitimate rotation role on opening night would have seemed absurd as little as two weeks ago, yet a pair of starts to end the preseason and Moody's confirmed absence almost guarantees that the rookie guard will see playing time.

While Kerr has far from promised minutes for Richard to start the season, the head coach has been glowing in his praise for the late second-round pick, including recently stating that "I won't hesitate to put him out there. I have a lot of confidence in him already."

Not only has Richard been incredibly impressive to the point where a rotation role for opening night now seems likely, but some Warriors analysts, including Bonta Hill of NBC Sports Bay Area, believe he could also start and close games for Kerr this season.

Will Richard is going to start some regular season games. I also believe he’ll make it interesting in fourth quarters. Yes, I’m buying stock in the rook! https://t.co/gOQsekhj9B — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) October 18, 2025

Richard couldn't have done much more in his first start against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on Tuesday, going for 13 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal while shooting 3-of-5 from 3-point range.

His performance against the Clippers back at Chase Center on Friday wasn't as inspiring, but he still knocked down a pair of fourth-quarter triples to finish with another 13 points, four rebounds and three steals in 27 minutes.

Richard finished the preseason averaging 8.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game, impressing especially with his defensive activity that even drew comparisons to former Finals MVP and Golden State legend Andre Iguodala.

With Moody a confirmed out and Seth Curry off the roster for the time being, it's not inconceivable to think that Richard might be part of a 10 or 11-man rotation above the likes of Gui Santos, Trayce Jackson-Davis and perhaps even Gary Payton II.

Along with Moody's absence, the Warriors are also set to list forward duo Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga as questionable for opening night due to slight ankle injuries suffered during the preseason.