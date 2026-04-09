Warriors newest sensation bound for an even bigger opportunity

On the back of 28 minutes and a breakout performance against the Sacramento Kings, Charles Bassey is set for an even bigger opportunity when the Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Thursday.

Bassey is dealing with an ankle sprain and is only questionable for the matchup, but if the 25-year-old does get the all clear to play, Steve Kerr and the Warriors will have no choice but to once again deliver big minutes to their newest sensation.

Charles Bassey bound for big role again vs. Lakers

Bassey couldn't have been more impressive in dropping 14 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 28 minutes, but there is a slight asterisk in that it came against the lowly Kings who have played almost the whole season without All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis.

If Kerr and Golden State have any doubt over the legitimacy of that performance, Bassey will assuredly get another big opportunity against better opposition on Thursday should he overcome his ankle concern.

The Warriors will once again be without all three of their stretch bigs in Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Al Horford (calf) and Quinten Post (foot) for the first night of a back-to-back, leaving Bassey as the only genuine center that might be available to face the Lakers.

While Kerr may start small again with Draymond Green at the five, an available Bassey should still see significant minutes going up against Lakers center and former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton.

Ayton may not be the imposing matchup he once was back when he helped the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals, but he's nonetheless a solid veteran player who will become more important given the Lakers are without stars Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Charles Bassey could further complicate Warriors center rotation

Outplaying Ayton, or at least minimizing his impact, could go along way to Bassey pushing his case for a rotation role come the Play-In Tournament where all three of Porzingis, Horford and Post could be available.

The 6'10" big man offers a different look for Golden State at the center position, combining size and athleticism to be a more traditional interior presence on both ends as opposed to the spacing provided by the team's three primary options.

Another big performance from Bassey could complicate matters furter and add a big rotation headache for Kerr as the Warriors prepare for next week's Play-In Tournament.