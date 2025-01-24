Warriors newest weapon is already having a big impact on Stephen Curry

If Wednesday provided a taste of what Quinten Post could bring to the Golden State Warriors, the rookie center made a definitive statement in a breakout performance on Thursday against the Chicago Bulls.

With the Warriors in desperate need of a stretch five to open up their struggling offense, Steve Kerr has given Post his first real NBA opportunity at a crucial time within their middling season. The seven-footer repaid the faith against the Bulls, posting a career-high 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting off the bench in the 131-106 victory.

Quinten Post is already having an impact on Stephen Curry and other Warriors teammates

Post had entered the game with just three made 3-pointers in his short career, but made five alone on Thursday from 10 attempts in less than 20 minutes of game time. It was an extraordinary performance from the 24-year-old who had 14 points and four rebounds in less than 10 second-half minutes alone.

Post could be on the verge of being Golden State's newest weapon, not just because of his own individual skillset, but because of how it opens up the offense in forcing the opposing center out of the paint.

Kerr was asked extensively about Post during his post-game press conference, with the head coach revealing the impact that his young player is already having on 2x MVP Stephen Curry.

“Steph was the happiest guy in the building tonight. With all that room to work with, the game got a lot easier for all our guys. So it was really exciting just watching Quinten," Kerr said.



Steve Kerr on Quinten Post’s floor spacing: “Steph was the happiest guy in the building tonight.”



Kerr said Post improved his pick-and-roll defense during his G League stints, which has made Kerr more comfortable playing him pic.twitter.com/5vsPilYCNI — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 24, 2025

Curry and Post have already connected on multiple pick-and-pop plays over the past two games, with the Warriors now having a big man capable of making defenses pay for throwing two defenders at the 36-year-old.

Curry also revealed that Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings was the first time he and Post have ever shared the floor together, suggesting that the chemistry between the two should only improve as time develops.

Post's presence should also help Dennis Schroder who transitioned to a bench role over the back-to-back games, with the veteran guard finding his young center for three triples as part of seven assists against the Bulls.

It will now be fascinating to see how many minutes Post receives moving forward, having seen more playing time than both Trayce Jackson-Davis and Kevon Looney in what proved one of Golden State's most exciting performances of the season on Thursday.