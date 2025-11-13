Warriors next All-Star trade target is crystal clear if latest rumors are true

Anthony Davis is the newest big name whose future is under question following Nico Harrison's firing at the Dallas Mavericks, but it might be another All-Star level center who the Golden State Warriors may have their eye on in a blockbuster trade.

The Sacramento Kings currently make little sense as presently constructed and are likely to explore multiple trade scenarios, including with Domantas Sabonis whose passing and playmaking could be intriguing within the Warrior system.

Warriors could target All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis in huge trade

According to Allen Stiles on Sactown Sports radio, there's a close rival in the same division as the Kings who could have interest in Sabonis despite the fact he's making $42.3 million this season.

"So when you're trying to trade for Sabonis, there's a team out there — and I heard about a team not too far down the road that could be interested. And when I say 'down the road,' I mean down the freeway — that team could look at a Domantas Sabonis," Stiles said. "But again, he's not going to live up to that $40-whatever-million AAV there. He’s probably not going to do it anywhere. That team might be better with him, but he won’t be producing at that contract level."

Stiles' comments led many on social media to assume he's talking about the Warriors, albeit it's not exactly clear how the Warriors would acquire Sabonis given the contract difficulties. The other major question mark is how willing the Kings would be to help our their divisional rival, particularly after failed trade talks involving Jonathan Kuminga during the offseason.

Those talks on Kuminga proves Sacramento have interest in the young Golden State forward, but there would still need to be another $20 million in salary involved to make a deal work between the two teams.

The Kings' season went from bad to worse on Wednesday in a blowout 133-100 defeat to the Trae Young-less Atlanta Hawks, with Sabonis going for 12 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 26 minutes.

The 3x All-Star is now averaging just 15.3 points so far this season, and while he's posting 12.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, the Kings have incredibly been outscored by 135 during Sabonis' minutes on the floor this season.

Sabonis may come cheaply based on his current form and he does have a skillset that could work within the Golden State offense, but whether the front office is interested enough given the contract is a significant source for debate.