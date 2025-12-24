Warriors next blockbuster trade is crystal clear if latest rumors are true

The Golden State Warriors have and will continue to be strongly linked to dream trade targets such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Trey Murphy III, yet pulling off a blockbuster deal for either player still feels unlikely six weeks out from the February 5 deadline.

The much more likely but still massive trade for the Warriors might center on Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr., with NBA insider Jake Fischer reporting on the 27-year-old's availability on Tuesday.

Warriors next blockbuster trade might involve Michael Porter Jr.

According to Fischer on The Stein Line, the Nets are taking calls on Porter amid a sparkling start to the season for the 6'10" forward who's averaging career-highs across the board following his departure from the Denver Nuggets.

"We know Brooklyn is willing to listen to pitches on the bulk of their veteran players — including Michael Porter Jr. — while remaining eager, league sources say, to play facilitator in multi-team trade constructs that set them up to turn unused salary cap space from the summer into draft capital," Fischer reported.

Porter is posting 25.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game this season, shooting a highly efficient 49.3% from the floor and 40% from 3-point range on over nine attempts. Despite these incredibly impressive numbers, Porter isn't going to cost anywhere near the multiple first-round picks and huge package required to pull Antetokounmpo out of Milwaukee or Murphy from New Orleans.

Could the Warriors get Porter for Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Buddy Hield and a first-round pick? Perhaps that's the sort of deal they're willing to make, allowing them to retain enough future flexibility with their draft capital.

Porter's contract is still questionable as he makes $40.8 million next season, but it's also an expiring one that won't impact Golden State's hopes of opening up significant salary cap room for the 2027 offseason.

In the meantime, Porter's size and shot-making could be incredibly valuable to a Warrior offense that ranks just 20th through the first 30 games. He wouldn't necessarily post anywhere near the same volume of points and assists that he is with higher usage in Brooklyn, but he could still be the bonafide third option Golden State needs alongside Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.

Porter's time with the Nuggets also gives him extensive playoff (and championship) experience, something that will be undoubtedly be important if the Warriors want to be heard from in the Western Conference during the postseason.