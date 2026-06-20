Warriors could be next after first free agency domino falls

Free agency may still be over a week away, but the first domino has fallen and the Golden State Warriors could be next as they negotiate a new contract with veteran center Kristaps Porzingis.

Teams have been able to discuss deals with their own free agents for nearly a week since the NBA Finals completed, and Collin Gillespie has become the first move in that regard as the much-improved 26-year-old plans to sign a four-year, $48 million contract to remain at the Phoenix Suns, according to ESPN's Shams Charania on Saturday.

Warriors could make next move after first free agency domino falls

With the league and fans waiting for a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade and other major moves, Gillespie's new contract is at least a tidbit of information that will hopefully be the start of things and signal more significant deals in the coming days.

Free agent guard Collin Gillespie intends to sign a four-year, $48 million deal to return to the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN. Gillespie spent three straight seasons on two-way contracts after going undrafted out of Villanova in 2022 and now earns a lucrative long-term deal. pic.twitter.com/HIBFG0dDMU — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 20, 2026

Based on recent reporting, the Warriors could be next as they look to secure Porzingis to a new contract before free agency opens. ESPN's Anthony Slater stated on Thursday that "there is growing momentum toward a deal", and that was reiterated further later that day in a report from NBA insider Marc Stein.

"League sources say the sides are indeed progressing in talks on a new deal after the Warriors acquired Porzingis and his expiring salary of nearly $31 million on Trade Deadline Day in February," Stein wrote.

Porzingis is coming off an incredibly injury/health-plagued season where he appeared in only 32 combined games with Golden State and the Atlanta Hawks, but he still holds an offensive skillset, which combined with his 7'2" size, could appeal to multiple teams if he hits the free agency market at the end of the month.

All eyes should be on Kristaps Porzingis' new deal with the Warriors

Porzingis may not get to free agency though and Warriors' fans should have their eyes open not only for a new deal, but exactly what that looks like after coming off a $30.8 million salary. The Latvian's new contract may only be around half that (annually) given his injury and health concerns, but it may also be a little higher if Golden State want a more significant salary-matching piece for a mid-season trade.

Porzingis' new contract will not only be evaulatued within itself, but more importantly will signal what the Warriors will be able to do elsewhere in free agency, including whether they can open up the non-taxpayer mid-level exception to potentially offer to Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.

Gillespie's contract with the Suns is proof free agency is officially upon us, and Porzingis could be the logical next player to re-sign with his current team given what's been reported in recent days.